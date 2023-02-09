Andrew Tate details life in "unjust imprisonment" in latest tweets as Bugatti gets seized by cops

In a recent thread of tweets posted on February 8, 2023, Andrew Tate seemingly gave glimpses of his skills of "survival" in what he called “unjust imprisonment." Meanwhile, a recent claim stated that if Tate is convicted, the Romanian authorities will confiscate and sell his Bugatti, which is worth £4.8 million.

On Wednesday, the social media personality tweeted about how there was "only one way" to survive jail, and claimed that it was with discipline and self-control. Tate, who has been imprisoned on multiple charges, said that in prison, his daily pleasures are "extremely small," and said that for him, they were hot coffee and phone calls.

When you wake up, you will naturally want to grab a nice hot coffee and make your phone calls. There is only one way to survive in Jail.That is with absolute self-control and discipline.In Jail, your daily pleasures are extremely small,Phone calls and hot coffee.When you wake up, you will naturally want to grab a nice hot coffee and make your phone calls.

He also claimed that when one wakes up, they would "naturally" want to have some coffee and make some phone calls. However, he called these amateur mistakes, claiming that a person's daily pleasures are limited in jail.

He added that if he were to use his chances of making a call and having a coffee in the morning, he would spend the rest of the day in misery. He seemingly implied that he wouldn't get anymore allowance for amenities for the second time that day.

The disgraced social media personality even came up with his own strategy to counter the situation. He stated that he does so by putting obstacles in his own way, and these include 500 pushups, 100 dips, 200 squats and drinking 4 litres of water.

Andrew Tate wrote in the last tweet on this thread that he has made a list of tasks to finish before he can start with his coffee and phone call. Tate claimed that without self-control, living in prison would be a hundred times worse.

Much like real life. I have a list to complete before my coffee or phone calls begin.Without self-control, Jail would be 100x worse.Much like real life.

Romanian authorities to seize and sell Andrew Tate's Bugatti along with other sports cars

After the controversial influencer was arrested in December 2022, several of his luxury cars lying in his Romanian base on the outskirts of Bucharest were seized by the authorities.

Now, officials will be going for the former kickboxer’s significant assets that he and his brother, Tristan, hold in other countries. So far, they have found their assets in the UK, Ireland, and the USA.

Tate has a luxury sports car, a Bugatti, which the influencer stores in Dubai. The car is set to be impounded by the authorities if he is found guilty of the charges of r*pe, human trafficking, and organized crime brought against him.

A representative of the Administration of Impaired Assets of Romania sent a request to United Arab Emirates’ Dubai officials to confiscate Andrew Tate’s sports car and transfer it to Romania.

Once Dubai officials approve the request, the Bugatti will be transported to Romania. Romanian authorities are planning to keep the car in a warehouse until Tate’s release from prison or his further conviction.

If Andrew Tate and his brother are charged, it will be up to the Romanian court to determine any financial charges or damages incurred by the Tate brothers. The charges and damages will be debited from their bank accounts.

Tate’s notorious £4.8 million Bugatti is believed to be the model he posted in the tweet where he attempted to taunt Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars.My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo.My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.This is just the start.Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. Hello @GretaThunberg I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s.This is just the start.Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions. https://t.co/ehhOBDQyYU

In their December confiscation of vehicles, the authorities managed to seize a BMW, a Rolls-Royce, and Mercedes-Benz from Tate’s compound. The cars were then transported to a storage facility.

Andrew Tate's Romanian collection of cars had an estimated worth of around £6 million. It included a blue Rolls-Royce Wraith worth up to £310,000, and a McLaren 765LT worth around £410,000.

