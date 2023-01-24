"They kill our kind over there": Rebel Wilson Dubai controversy explained as actress faces backlash

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, were among the top-tier celebrities partying at the grand opening of Atlantis, the Royal beach resort in Dubai.
The lavish affair included a special concert by Beyonce on Saturday, January 21, 2023, a gig for which the singer was allegedly offered $34 million.
The Australian actress posted about her trip on social media and received a lot of backlash from fans. In an Instagram post made on Monday, January 23, the Pitch Perfect actor wrote:
"Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY!"
However, netizens were disappointed with the Australian star for promoting tourism in a country with rigid anti-LGBTQ+ laws as a member of the community herself.
Rebel Wilson and her partner have yet to address the backlash as of writing.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma slammed by netizens for praising Atlantis the Royal
Rebel Wilson and fiancée Ramona Agruma were joined by A-listers such as Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Ellen Pompeo, and Australian stars Sonia Kruger, Jules Robinson, and Natalie Bassingthwaighte.
With six towers, 795 rooms, 17 restaurants and bars, and the biggest jellyfish aquarium in the world, the luxurious 43-story resort covers 406,000 square meters. The Senior Year actor and her partner were effusive in their praise for the weekend they spent at the new hotel.
Reportedly, the couple were also co-hosts at the launch of Nobu by the Beach at the resort, a source told Page Six.
Fans, however, were not impressed. Same-sex relationships can be punishable by the death penalty in Dubai, and there have been numerous instances of citizens and tourists being fined, jailed, and deported for being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.
Netizens immediately reacted to the posts, and Rebel Wilson was inundated with comments about her hypocrisy and privilege for promoting a hotel in a country that is intolerant of the LGBTQ+ community. Her decision to accept the trip for financial gain and subsequently turn her back on the community was seen in poor form.
Rebel Wilson was forced to come out
The 42-year-old actress announced her relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma in June 2022, also known as Pride month. She posted a photo on Instagram with the caption:
"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."
Wilson admitted that she had been pressured into coming out when a Sydney Morning Herald reporter approached her for a comment prior to posting an article about her relationship with Agruma. The article has since been deleted, and the actor responded to fans by saying that it was a tough situation that she was trying to handle with grace.
Rebel announced her engagement to Ramona in November.
The two also shared the news that they had a baby, Royce Lillian, via a surrogate that same month. The baby is reported to have joined the weekend trip to Dubai.
This is not Rebel's first time facing backlash for alleged hypocrisy and privilege. The couple recently launched a line of loungewear, and they've received criticism for their high price tag and lack of size inclusivity, despite Rebel's earlier comments about finding it difficult to shop for clothes for her body type.
What irked netizens even more was the fact that Wilson had limited the comments on her post.
Rebel Wilson's latest Instagram posts on Atlantis The Royal have also had their comments limited.