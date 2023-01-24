"They kill our kind over there": Rebel Wilson Dubai controversy explained as actress faces backlash

Rebel Wilson and her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, were among the top-tier celebrities partying at the grand opening of Atlantis, the Royal beach resort in Dubai.

The lavish affair included a special concert by Beyonce on Saturday, January 21, 2023, a gig for which the singer was allegedly offered $34 million.

The Australian actress posted about her trip on social media and received a lot of backlash from fans. In an Instagram post made on Monday, January 23, the Pitch Perfect actor wrote:

"Atlantis The Royal is BEYond! What a weekend with BEY!"

However, netizens were disappointed with the Australian star for promoting tourism in a country with rigid anti-LGBTQ+ laws as a member of the community herself.

Peter Ford @mrpford At best a mixed reaction to Rebel Wilson and her same sex partner taking a freebie trip to Dubai At best a mixed reaction to Rebel Wilson and her same sex partner taking a freebie trip to Dubai https://t.co/lpwXndRB71

Rebel Wilson and her partner have yet to address the backlash as of writing.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma slammed by netizens for praising Atlantis the Royal

Rebel Wilson and fiancée Ramona Agruma were joined by A-listers such as Kendall Jenner, Liam Payne, Ellen Pompeo, and Australian stars Sonia Kruger, Jules Robinson, and Natalie Bassingthwaighte.

With six towers, 795 rooms, 17 restaurants and bars, and the biggest jellyfish aquarium in the world, the luxurious 43-story resort covers 406,000 square meters. The Senior Year actor and her partner were effusive in their praise for the weekend they spent at the new hotel.

Reportedly, the couple were also co-hosts at the launch of Nobu by the Beach at the resort, a source told Page Six.

Fans, however, were not impressed. Same-sex relationships can be punishable by the death penalty in Dubai, and there have been numerous instances of citizens and tourists being fined, jailed, and deported for being a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Netizens immediately reacted to the posts, and Rebel Wilson was inundated with comments about her hypocrisy and privilege for promoting a hotel in a country that is intolerant of the LGBTQ+ community. Her decision to accept the trip for financial gain and subsequently turn her back on the community was seen in poor form.

RichieNYC @RichSpence10 @mrpford such a bad decision. turning her back on the lgbt community for a free trip and some cash? WTH @mrpford such a bad decision. turning her back on the lgbt community for a free trip and some cash? WTH

Peter Ford @mrpford @fb1974 Don’t have an issue with them. Just find it odd an openly lesbian woman would go there with her partner. @fb1974 Don’t have an issue with them. Just find it odd an openly lesbian woman would go there with her partner.

Dee @stoopidDeeMo 🫣 #dobetter Not @RebelWilson , a newly out member of the LGBTQ+ community promoting a place that being so is punishable by death Not @RebelWilson, a newly out member of the LGBTQ+ community promoting a place that being so is punishable by death 😬🫣 #dobetter

lallowit @NattysDread @HRHDukeThomas Rebel Wilson and her partner are there even though they are not allowed to legally be involved in a same sex couple by Dubai law; she is happy to take their money? I genuinely don’t know how this sits well with them. @HRHDukeThomas Rebel Wilson and her partner are there even though they are not allowed to legally be involved in a same sex couple by Dubai law; she is happy to take their money? I genuinely don’t know how this sits well with them.

Freefallfinn @GraysonKent777



Rebel Wilson is a lesbian and Beyonce is supposed to be a “champion for human rights”. As a gay man, I’m offended by both their actions. 1/ @HRC _President @HRC Yeah and you need to immediately post something condemning @Beyonce @rebelwilson and all the other nitwits that went to UAE -Dubai.Rebel Wilson is a lesbian and Beyonce is supposed to be a “champion for human rights”. As a gay man, I’m offended by both their actions. 1/ @HRC_President @HRC Yeah and you need to immediately post something condemning @Beyonce @rebelwilson and all the other nitwits that went to UAE -Dubai. Rebel Wilson is a lesbian and Beyonce is supposed to be a “champion for human rights”. As a gay man, I’m offended by both their actions. 1/

Michael Skeen @MJSkeen @RebelWilson Why are you promoting Dubai? A country where you can’t legally be gay? And then block all comments? @RebelWilson Why are you promoting Dubai? A country where you can’t legally be gay? And then block all comments?

ClassicAnimeLover54 @anime_classic Both Rebel Wilson(a queer woman) and Beyonce(a ally with queer icon status) going to Dubai is disappointing. Shows how little non-Western queer lives matter to folks Both Rebel Wilson(a queer woman) and Beyonce(a ally with queer icon status) going to Dubai is disappointing. Shows how little non-Western queer lives matter to folks

Gail🇳🇿 @GailCCallaghan @mrpford It's a bit odd why she would do this @mrpford It's a bit odd why she would do this

Netizens react to Rebel and her partner sharing images from Dubai (Image via rebelwilson/Instagram).

Rebel Wilson was forced to come out

The 42-year-old actress announced her relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma in June 2022, also known as Pride month. She posted a photo on Instagram with the caption:

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess."

Wilson admitted that she had been pressured into coming out when a Sydney Morning Herald reporter approached her for a comment prior to posting an article about her relationship with Agruma. The article has since been deleted, and the actor responded to fans by saying that it was a tough situation that she was trying to handle with grace.

Rebel Wilson @RebelWilson @katedoak @smh @theage Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace @katedoak @smh @theage Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation but trying to handle it with grace 💗

Rebel announced her engagement to Ramona in November.

The two also shared the news that they had a baby, Royce Lillian, via a surrogate that same month. The baby is reported to have joined the weekend trip to Dubai.

This is not Rebel's first time facing backlash for alleged hypocrisy and privilege. The couple recently launched a line of loungewear, and they've received criticism for their high price tag and lack of size inclusivity, despite Rebel's earlier comments about finding it difficult to shop for clothes for her body type.

What irked netizens even more was the fact that Wilson had limited the comments on her post.

kristen | aspiring digital marketer @kristenjpeg Something about Rebel Wilson (being a formally plus size woman), releasing a clothing line for it to only go up to XL, gives me an ick. I get a double ick seeing her limit the comments on posts that are about that clothing brand Something about Rebel Wilson (being a formally plus size woman), releasing a clothing line for it to only go up to XL, gives me an ick. I get a double ick seeing her limit the comments on posts that are about that clothing brand https://t.co/XXkJs12Gh2

Rebel Wilson's latest Instagram posts on Atlantis The Royal have also had their comments limited.

