How did Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma meet? Relationship explored as couple reportedly get engaged 

Rebel Wilson is reportedly engaged to her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, after seven months of a relationship. The news of their engagement was confirmed to Page Six via inside sources:

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged.”

The publication noted that the engagement took place “a couple of weeks ago” and the newly engaged pair have since been sporting diamond rings on their fingers.

Another source told the US Weekly that Wilson was “wildly happy” about the next step in her relationship with Agruma. Prior to her relationship with her girlfriend, the Pitch Perfect star dated Napp’s Dairy Free Ice Cream founder and Budweiser heir Jacob Busch.

However, the pair parted ways in February 2021. Shortly after, Wilson told U Up? podcast that she was finding out what she “liked” and “didn’t like” after dating a “bunch of people.” She said:

“I deliberately wanted to push myself to date a bunch of people and gain that experience, which I know is not normal, but it really helped me find out what I liked and what I didn’t like.”

She then revealed that she was “happily” dating someone she met at a friend’s set-up:

“I met [my partner] at a friend’s set-up. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did! I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the [dating] apps.”

Rebel Wilson officially announced her relationship with Ramona Agruma in June.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma met each other through a mutual friend

Rebel Wilson announced her relationship with Ramona Agruma in June 2022 (Image via Getty Images)

In May 2022, Rebel Wilson revealed that she had spent some time “on and off” on the VIPs dating app Raya and finally met her partner through a mutual friend. Although she did not reveal a name, the actress mentioned that she was “happily in a relationship.”

The following month, Wilson took to Instagram to announce that she is in a relationship with Ramona Agruma, founder of sustainable fashion company Lemon Ve Limon. The former shared a photo with her girlfriend and came out to her followers, saying:

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove.”

The couple continued to document their journey on social media and shared several moments from their trips to Iceland, Turkey, and Italy. An insider told the US Weekly in July that Wilson was “happy all around” with her new relationship, career, and successful weight loss journey.

They also mentioned that the Isn’t It Romantic actress was glad to come out in public:

“Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world [last month], she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her."

The insider further added that the post lifted a "huge weight" off Rebel Wilson's shoulders as she was relieved that she will no longer have to keep her relationship secret anymore as she will be able to share the "photos and happy moments" of her and Agruma with fans.

The source also mentioned that Wilson loved her girlfriend's humble nature and that the pair have a lot in common:

“Rebel loves how down-to-earth Ramona is and that they have a lot in common. They’re taking things slow, but are excited to see what the future holds. Friends are really happy for Rebel and are supportive of her new relationship.”

According to Page Six, the couple already got engaged a few weeks ago and were wearing diamond rings at George Clooney's Casamigos Halloween party on October 28.

