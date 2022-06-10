Who is Ramona Agruma? All about Rebel Wilson's girlfriend as actress goes Instagram official with 'Disney Princess'

Rebel Wilson recently went Instagram official with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma. Wilson posted a picture on Thursday with Agruma on the social media platform and wrote,

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney princess #loveislove.”

The comments section of the post was flooded with wishes of their friends, including Wilson’s co-star Tyler Barnhardt, who wrote,

“Happy Pride ICON!”

Kelley Jakle commented,

“Adore you both so much.”

Everything known about Rebel Wilson’s girlfriend

Ramona Agruma is a part of the fashion industry and is the founder of the clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon. The brand describes itself as a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand designed to take people to places in comfort and style.

Ramona is also a brand ambassador for the jewelry and watches brand Bee Goddess. The company produces fine jewelry, and it has been worn by celebrities like Kate Winslet.

Agruma has kept her Instagram profile private and is followed by around 10,000 people. She is the founder of luxury jewelry company DeLys and the brand’s creative director. It features oversized gems in unique shapes that several celebrities have used.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are currently residents of California, and Agruma’s Instagram bio states that she lives in Los Angeles.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma’s relationship timeline

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma attend Operation Smile's 10th Annual Park City Ski Challenge (Image via Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Although it is unknown where and how Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma first met, Wilson told a news outlet last month about being set up with her new partner through a friend. However, she did not reveal anything about her love interest. She said,

“We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense – very romantic.”

Wilson added that having someone who feels like an equal partner and in a healthy relationship is excellent. She concluded by saying there were times with her exes when she was probably putting up with something she shouldn’t have, and it feels different to be in a healthy relationship.

Agruma also accompanied Wilson to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party in March and also attended Operation Smile's annual Park City Ski Challenge charity event in Utah in April.

Rebel previously dated Jacob Busch, and a news outlet confirmed in February 2021 that they broke up four months after going Instagram official. She stated in November 2021 that she was putting a pause on dating and was looking for the right person.

Rebel Wilson made her debut with the SBS comedy series Pizza and then appeared in the sketch comedy series, The Wedge. She also wrote, produced, and starred in the musical comedy series Bogan Pride and appeared in comedy films like Bridesmaids and A Few Best Men.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far