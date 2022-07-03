"Be the best version of you": Rebel Wilson shares body-positive message and discusses weight gain during vacation

Australian actress Rebel Wilson opened up about gaining weight on a multi-country vacation with her partner Ramona Agruma but revealed that she has a positive outlook towards it.

On July 2, the 42-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to upload a picture in a one-shoulder pink swimsuit while standing beside a swimming pool. Alongside the photo, she stated that she had lost all "self-control" on her holiday but added that her weight doesn't define her.

"But you know what? I can get up tomorrow and go to the gym, and hydrate and eat healthy and love myself. It doesn’t help to be hard on yourself but I know what it’s like to feel guilty and not great after eating too much."

However, she advised her followers to be the "best version" of themselves.

"But if you’re like me just know YOU are more than just your weight, your weight doesn’t define you, just try your best to be healthy and don’t be so hard on yourself. Be the best version of you."

Rebel Wilson's followers applauded her in the comments section, with many calling her "beautiful," "incredible," and even "stunning."

Rebel Wilson stunned everyone with her weightloss journey

The Pitch Perfect star kickstarted her weight loss journey in 2019 after expressing her desire to become a mother, but her fertility doctor advised the actress to lose weight. While talking to People Magazine, she said:

"He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier."

The actress revealed that she was "taken aback" and thought the doctor was rude. But she later understood his advice and realized she was "carrying around a lot of excess weight."

"I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier."

Rebel Wilson has been battling polycystic ovarian syndrome and has been pretty candid about it over the years. The actress took it upon herself for her "mini-me" and commenced her journey of losing weight in 2020, dubbing it a "year of health."

She eventually lost over 80 pounds in a year, stating that she was not determined to reach a certain weight but was "just being the healthiest version" of herself.

People started treating Rebel Wilson differently once she lost weight

While talking on The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed, and Erin, Rebel Wilson revealed that people have been treating her differently since her appearance changed weight-wise.

“Sometimes being bigger, people didn’t necessarily look twice at you. And now that I’m in a good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open for you. I was like, ‘Is this what other people experienced all the time?'”

However, she added that even though she used to feel insecure about her weight, one thing that hasn't changed over her journey has been her confidence. The Senior Year star stated:

“I like to think [that] I looked good at all sizes and stuff and I’ve always been quite confident. So, it wasn’t like I wasn’t confident and then now I’m, like, super confident.”

On the professional front, Rebel Wilson will next star in Celyn Jones and Tom Stern's directorial film, The Almond and the Seahorse.

