"Set the tone for the night": American Idol fans applaud Cadence Baker as she fights her nerves to deliver impressive performance

ABC's American Idol will air its next batch of performances from the top 24 contestants in Episode 10, Part 2. The participants performed live for the first time in the show's history, and audiences would vote for their favorites from the comfort of their homes.

The evening's first contestant, Cadence Baker, had to fight her nerves to feel confident in her performance. With the help of her mentor, American singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha, she delivered a performance that impressed fans. One fan tweeted:

After a grueling set of auditions, the latest episode saw 12 contestants compete live against each other at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. The judges (pop princess Katy Perry, country superstar Luke Bryan and Oscar-winning singer/songwriter Lionell Richie) provided their expert opinions about the performances.

The first batch of contestants who performed in Episode 10, Part 2 included Jay Copeland, Huntergirl, Scarlet, Sage, Tristen Gressett, Danielle Finn, Elli Rowe, Mike Parker, Emyrson Flora, Dan Marshall, Jacob Moran, and Nicolina Bozzo.

Fans share their opinions about American Idol contestant Cadence Baker's performance

While talking to her Idol mentor for the episode, Bebe Rexha, Cadence revealed that the judges had told her that she looked very fearful on stage and that it was because she was an overthinker.

Bebe told her to break the glass that was holding her back. She said that though it may be hard to sound confident, Cadence should "fake it till you make it." Cadence was taught stage movements and practiced sounding confident during rehearsals.

She performed Something's Got a Hold On Me by Etta James and impressed the audience and judges. Luke revealed that it was the contestant's best performance since her audition. Lionel complimented the "bursts of confidence" that she achieved during her performance, and Katy Perry applauded the contestant for showcasing her fun side during the performance.

Here's what fans had to say:

Alexander @aalleexx101 Loved that performance from Cadence! Definitely felt she was more confident this time around! #AmericanIdol

Paul Bacon @PaulBacon30 Cadence is going to be the next Etta James after her great performance of an Etta James classic tonight!!! #AmericanIdol

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 That was an amazing performance by cadence baker #AmericanIdol

What is expected from this episode of American Idol?

The first nine episodes of the show saw the judges hold auditions in various parts of the country to pick the incredible top 24 contestants. Episode 10, Part 1 saw the first 12 contestants showcase their talent with the help of Season 10 alum Jimmie Allen.

American Idol fans were introduced to the Top 24 round with Katy Perry enacting a drowning scene from Titanic. Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie appeared on a boat and asked her to put her feet down, after which host Ryan Seacrest took over to formally begin the episode.

The first round of eliminations will take place in Episode 10, Part 2. The episode will also see great performances by Leah Marlene, Sir Blayke, Katyrah Love, Kenedi Anderson, Lady K, Noah Thompson, Ava Maybee, Allegra Miles, Cadence Baker, Cameron Whitcomb, Christian Guardino, and Fritz Hager.

As the reality singing competition moves forward, it only gets more challenging for the contestants. Tune in next week to American Idol on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on ABC to find out what's in store for the participants.

