Why did Rebel Wilson use a surrogate? Pitch Perfect star welcomes baby girl  

Rebel Wilson left her fans surprised after announcing she had secretly welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy last week. The new mom took to Instagram to share a picture of her daughter, revealing alongside that the child has been named as Roycie Lillian.

In the picture, the newborn can be seen wearing a pink onesie with unicorn slippers and mittens in her hands. Wilson wrote that she was “proud” to announce the birth of her first child, while calling her a “beautiful miracle.”

The actress thanked everyone who was involved in the process of bringing her daughter to the world and gave a special shoutout to her “gorgeous surrogate.”

Although Rebel Wilson did not specify the reason behind undertaking surrogacy, she discussed her plans and decision to have a baby via surrogate during a 2019 interview with People.

A look into Rebel Wilson’s surrogacy and motherhood plans

Rebel Wilson said she wanted to start a family alone due to "biological clock" (Image via Getty Images)

While appearing on the cover of People Magazine in May 2019, Rebel Wilson discussed her fertility journey, disclosing that the doctor told her fertility would be better if she was healthier:

“He looked me up and down and said, 'You'd do much better if you were healthier.”

The Jojo Rabbit actress added that the thought of the needs of her future child inspired her to get healthy at the time, stating:

“I was taken aback. I thought, 'Oh God, this's guy's so rude.' He was right. I was carrying around a lot of excess weight. It's almost like I didn't think of my own needs. I thought of a future child's needs that really inspired me to get healthier.”

Wilson revealed that she ended up losing more than 80 lbs after embarking on a weight loss journey, further adding:

“It wasn't a goal to get to a certain weight. It was just being the healthiest version of myself.”

The actress also suffers from polycystic ovarian syndrome, which can have a negative effect on fertility. In the interview, Wilson said that if she ever started a family, she would prefer “going for it alone” due to the “biological clock.”

Speaking about surrogacy and other similar techniques, she said:

“If I meet the right person, great, and then they can fit in with whatever happens. It's great that the technology exists. You have so many options with surrogacy and sperm donors."

The actress-comedian also revealed that she started thinking about fertility when she was 39, stating that she was inspired by Janet Jackson's motherhood journey

At the time, Rebel Wilson also mentioned that the journey was emotional and that she was unsure about the ending:

“Any woman who's gone through it, I really relate to. It's been an emotional rollercoaster. I don't know how it's going to end. But I'm still young enough to try.”

Nearly two years later, Wilson has now welcomed her first child via surrogacy. The actress said that she is “learning quickly” and “proud” to be a part of the new mom club.

Following the birth of her daughter, Wilson’s partner Ramona Agruma also showed her support by commenting on the former’s Instagram post.

The latest news comes after Wilson sparked engagement rumors with Agruma. Page Six reported that the pair got engaged last month and were seen sporting diamond rings on their fingers at George Clooney’s Casamigos Halloween Party.

However, the Pitch Perfect star denied the claims and clarified that she was not engaged to her partner.

