"The worst part, it is not illegal": Dr Donald Cline's fertility fraud explained as internet disturbed by 'Our Father' revelations

Netflix's bombshell new documentary, Our Father, which premiered on May 11, 2022, reveals chilling details about a once renowned fertility doctor, Donald Cline, from Indianapolis. He allegedly inseminated a number of women with his sperm and ended up fathering more than children. The documentary is told from the perspective of Cline's now-grown biological children, who discovered the truth through a DNA test.

Unsurprisingly, the documentary has been the subject of a heated discussion on social media, with many fans expressing their disgust and anger at the shocking revelations on Twitter.

Big Nick Energy @NicketaNicola I watched “our father” on Netflix & bawled.

A fertility doctor used his sperm to impregnate so many women without their consent & also passed on health issues.



They’ve found 94 siblings

45 other fertility doctors have done this as well.



The worst part? it is NOT illegal. I watched “our father” on Netflix & bawled. A fertility doctor used his sperm to impregnate so many women without their consent & also passed on health issues. They’ve found 94 siblings 45 other fertility doctors have done this as well. The worst part? it is NOT illegal.

Our Father revelations triggered a wave of emotions on Twitter

Fans were shocked by Lucie Jourdan's bone-chilling documentary. Many expressed outrage over the doctor's violation of patients' consent, while some pointed out the justice system's failure.

Sapph🇿🇼 @officialsafire_ Just watched 'Our Father' on Netflix and I am so sickened that this is an actual problem. 45 KNOWN infertility specialists have used their own sperm to impregnate women without consent or knowledge. Just watched 'Our Father' on Netflix and I am so sickened that this is an actual problem. 45 KNOWN infertility specialists have used their own sperm to impregnate women without consent or knowledge.

🌸Sylvia Makhanya🌸🇿🇦🇨🇳 @MakhanyaSylvia I just finished watching Our Father documentary on Netflix and I still can’t believe how crazy this all is. My heart breaks for all the mothers who were violated by this narcissist. And for the siblings too whose world has been turned upside down🥺🥺 I just finished watching Our Father documentary on Netflix and I still can’t believe how crazy this all is. My heart breaks for all the mothers who were violated by this narcissist. And for the siblings too whose world has been turned upside down🥺🥺

fai @blueghostss Our father on Netflix just proves my point that men have no business to be a gynecologist and shouldn’t be given any access to women’s bodies. Esp they don’t know what consent is AT ALL. Our father on Netflix just proves my point that men have no business to be a gynecologist and shouldn’t be given any access to women’s bodies. Esp they don’t know what consent is AT ALL.

emm can i get uhhhhhhhhh @emm_kirk Everyone go watch the OUR FATHER documentary on Netflix… it’s a terrifying parallel to our current reproductive rights issues. The whole thing is seriously disturbing but particularly the scene that’s 57 minutes into the doc about the QUIVERFULL movement… Everyone go watch the OUR FATHER documentary on Netflix… it’s a terrifying parallel to our current reproductive rights issues. The whole thing is seriously disturbing but particularly the scene that’s 57 minutes into the doc about the QUIVERFULL movement…

Aunty Smurfette @MsFaithSiziba Watching “Our Father” on Netflix and I am so disgusted! It breaks my heart to see how these poor women were violated by someone they entrusted with such a sacred journey in their lives. How sick! Watching “Our Father” on Netflix and I am so disgusted! It breaks my heart to see how these poor women were violated by someone they entrusted with such a sacred journey in their lives. How sick!

𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐢🌹𝒆𝒗𝒆❤️‍🔥 @yeajigeum I just watched Our Father in Netflix and my blood boils knowing the victims who happen to be, unfortunately, his 94 children (and counting), and plenty innocent women, didn't get the justice they so well deserve. I just watched Our Father in Netflix and my blood boils knowing the victims who happen to be, unfortunately, his 94 children (and counting), and plenty innocent women, didn't get the justice they so well deserve.

Steff 👌🏻 @SteffVonTweetz The Netflix film Our Father speaks volumes at how the system doesn’t care about women. If you’ve got a uterus, judicial systems only want you to make babies. The Netflix film Our Father speaks volumes at how the system doesn’t care about women. If you’ve got a uterus, judicial systems only want you to make babies.

✨ Tee ✨ @bettawerkbish After watching Our Father on Netflix I am disgusted that a total of 45 fertility doctors used their own damn sperm to impregnate their patients. And that ish is legal. This country is so disrespectful to the uterus. #OurFather After watching Our Father on Netflix I am disgusted that a total of 45 fertility doctors used their own damn sperm to impregnate their patients. And that ish is legal. This country is so disrespectful to the uterus. #OurFather

Laura Aley Taylor @LauraTa36574495 I'm recommending ALL women watch the documentary "Our Father" about Dr Cline who used his sperm to secretly impregnate women. As of 2018, there are 96 kids that have learned their dad is not biological dad. DEVASTATING! I'm recommending ALL women watch the documentary "Our Father" about Dr Cline who used his sperm to secretly impregnate women. As of 2018, there are 96 kids that have learned their dad is not biological dad. DEVASTATING!

Donald Cline's fertility fraud explained

Cline was a highly reputed fertility doctor in the '70s who used his sperm to inseminate a number of women without their consent. For more than two decades, many around Indiana experienced trouble conceiving. They consulted Cline.

He told expectant parents that a donor's sperm was used. In some cases, the male partner's sperm was supposed to be used. Cline asked his patients not to disclose how their children were conceived.

Several years later, the truth was brought to light by Jacoba Ballard, who was looking her biological parents. After taking a 23andMe test, she discovered having nearly 90 half-siblings. Donald Cline was the biological father.

Post the DNA test, Ballard befriended many of her siblings who said that Donald Cline treated their parents. Although Ballard had initially approached the authorities with this chilling discovery, no formal action was taken.

She later teamed up with her half-siblings to file a complaint against Cline that led to a criminal inquiry. But no specific criminal charges were filed because, at the time, there were no state or federal laws that could criminalize fertility fraud.

Years later, in 2018, he was convicted of two felonies — obstruction of justice and lying to the investigators about using his sperm. The same year, Cline lost his medical license. The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana also voted to prevent him from ever applying to regain his license.

Cline was also handed a one-year suspended sentence for the aforementioned felony counts. He received no jail time for malpractice.

