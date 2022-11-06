“Thanks for the well wishes”: Rebel Wilson dismisses engagement rumors with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Australian actor Rebel Wilson denies being engaged to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma, amid nuptial rumors floating around social media. The 42-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie with her girlfriend, putting the rumors to bed and thanking everyone for their good wishes.

The picture has Rebel and her designer girlfriend standing in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle in Disneyland with the caption "Thanks for the well wishes, but we are NOT engaged."

Rebel Wilson dismisses engagement rumors via IG story (image via Instagram)

The pair have been dating for the past seven months.

Everything to know about Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

Rebel made her relationship with Ramona public in June 2022, when she announced it on Instagram with an image and a caption that stated she had been looking for the wrong person all the while. The caption said:

"I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove."

This post was also the first time Rebel Wilson came out as gay.

Though it has only been seven months, it is reported that the duo have been together since January this year. The 'Pitch Perfect' actress has opened up about her relationship, claiming that they met in an "old-school" fashion. Though Ramona's identity was not revealed at the time, it is known that they were set up by a friend.

Wilson told People magazine that she and Ramona spoke on the phone for a while before meeting in person. She said:

"We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic."

She even credited this current partnership as a healthy relationship with an equal. She found that having someone she considers an equal was essential in the process of finding her self-worth.

Ramona Agruma is notable for starting the sustainable fashion brand in 2021 called Lemon Ve Limon, also for which she designs. She is also the founder of the jewelry brand DeLys which was started in 2013. The couple also launched an exclusive collection with DeLys called R&R Club.

Wilson squashed engagement rumors

An insider had previously reported that the duo were in talks about an engagement at George Clooney's star-studded Casamigos Halloween party on October 28, where Wilson and Agruma, along with three other friends, were dressed as Barbies Still In Their Box. The source claimed that they were sporting rings and making out in a corner, and telling everyone about how excited they were to be engaged.

Rebel Wilson ensured that the public knew the real story through her Instagram page on November 5. Although they are not ready to walk down the aisle together, Wilson and Agruma are still together.

