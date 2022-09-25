“He's a different guy”: Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine responds to Adam Levine confusion amid latter’s cheating controversy

American actor Adam Devine is clearing up the confusion between himself and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, who is currently involved in a cheating controversy.

On September 24, the 38-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his wife, Chloe Bridges and set the record straight with its caption. While taking a dig at Levine, he wrote:

"Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer. We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

Adam Levine has been in the news for allegedly cheating on his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, with Sumner Stroh.

Fans have always confused Adam Devine with Adam Levine

This is not the first time that Adam Devine has addressed the confusion between him and the Animals singer. While appearing on an episode of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, the Modern Family star spoke about how people often mix him up with Levine.

He said:

"That's my entire life. Every time, I do a stand-up show, there's definitely a handful of people in the crowd that are like, 'Oh, he looks horrible. Did he gain 60 pounds and lose 11 inches? Adam Levine does not look proper.'"

Adam Levine, on the other hand, is currently making headlines for allegedly cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo, while she is expecting the duo's third child.

On September 19, Instagram model and influencer Sumner Stroh dropped bombshell allegations that took the internet by storm. She revealed that she had been having a year-long affair with the singer while he was married. She also added that Levine had asked her if he could name his third child after her.

Posting a lengthy video on TikTok, Stroh posted the messages between the duo and said that she feels exploited that Adam did not reveal the status of his marriage to her.

Following Sumner's allegations, four more women came forward with claims that Adam Levine sent them inappropriate messages as well.

One of the accusers, Ashley Russell, revealed that she shared the same experience as Stroh, stating that Levine regularly complimented her physique.

While speaking to Daily Mail, the 21-year-old said:

“He would like mainly like b*oty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or b*oty day at the gym. When I told him he was going to get caught DMing girls like me he stopped texting me.”

After Sumner's allegations went viral, Levine addressed the situation and issued an official statement on his social media handles apologizing for his behavior.

He wrote:

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family."

He further stated:

"My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Sana @SanaRavishing



#AdamLevine Adam Levine has just released a statement following his cheating scandal being exposed on TikTok, I mean he hasn’t EVEN INCLUDED A APOLOGY in that statement so who can even take the statement seriously like that🤷‍♀️ Adam Levine has just released a statement following his cheating scandal being exposed on TikTok, I mean he hasn’t EVEN INCLUDED A APOLOGY in that statement so who can even take the statement seriously like that🤷‍♀️#AdamLevine https://t.co/T6yWsqY9rR

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo got married in 2014. Together, they share two daughters, Dusty Rose (5) and Gio Grace (4).

