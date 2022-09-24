What did Sumner Stroh do? TikToker accuses Adam Levine’s alleged mistress of bullying

Instagram influencer Sumner Stroh went viral after she posted a TikTok on September 19, claiming that she had a year-long affair with Maroon 5 headliner Adam Levine. The video came shortly after Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo announced her pregnancy with their third child.

Though Levine denied cheating with Stroh, he admitted that he might have "crossed a line."

Amid these controversies, TikToker Rachel Badger has now uploaded a video claiming that Stroh bullied her as a child during their time at an all-girls Christian summer camp.

Sumner Stroh accused of bullying former campmate

In the video, Rachel Badger shared pictures from her summer camp, claiming that Stroh had "ruined" a part of her experience at the camp. She said:

"I wish her nothing but the best, but she’s not a nice person. The way that she treated me when I was at camp ruined part of my experience."

Badger also uploaded some of the summer-camp pictures to her Twitter account.

If Rachel is to be believed, it was Stroh who pushed her campmates to alienate her:

“I never really knew why they bullied me, I always assumed it was because of my weight, or how I looked, or things like that, because I felt like maybe I heard things like that.”

As per Daily Dot, Badger's first encounter with Stroh was in 2010, when the two of them met at the Central Texas Summer Camp. However, the bullying continued in 2015 and 2016 when they were assigned to the same cabin.

Speaking about how a former campmate had reached out to her and apologized, Badger said:

“She was bullied into bullying me, along with a couple other girls. Quite a bit of times I would go sit with them, because we were in the same cabin, and they would either distance themselves from me or talk to each other and not talk to me.”

Rachel believes her cheerful attitude and several missed camps between 2010 and 2015 could be possible reasons behind Sumner's bullying.

Sumner Stroh spills the beans about her alleged relationship with Adam Levine

Instagram model Sumner Stroh shares a video claiming she had a year-long affair with Adam Levine (image via Instagram/Sumner Stroh and Getty Images/TNS)

Texan Instagram model and influencer Sumner Stroh uploaded a TikTok video on Monday, September 20, claiming that she was having "an affair with a man who’s married to a Victoria’s Secret model." Defending herself, she claimed that she was "young and naive" at the time, and felt that the singer "exploited" her. She said:

"I mean my morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated."

She further stated in her video that she never wished to address the situation in "such a public manner," but was forced to do so after a friend of hers tried to leak the story to a tabloid.

In her TikTok, Sumner Stroh included screenshots of the conversations she had with Adam Levine's official Instagram account, claiming that the two were seeing each other for about a year before losing connection "over a period of months."

The vlogger claimed that after months of not communicating with Levine, he came back into her life, seeking permission to name his next child after her.

c. @aesparoyco adam levine is a cheater and he wanted to name his son after his mistress???!!! STRAIGHT TO HELL adam levine is a cheater and he wanted to name his son after his mistress???!!! STRAIGHT TO HELL 😭 https://t.co/sSs7eg43s8

Adam Levine addressed the allegations via his Instagram story on Tuesday, September 20. Though he admitted that he did flirt with Stroh and "crossed a line," he denied cheating on his wife and dismissed Stroh's claim about their year-long relationship:

"I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine explained to his fans that his priority at the moment was to make amends with his wife and focus on his family.

"In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world."

At the time of writing this article, Stroh had not responded to the accusations of bullying levied against her.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far