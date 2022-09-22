"That body of yours is absurd": Hilarious Adam Levine DM memes take over internet as singer's leaked texts get trolled

As Adam Levine continues to get crucified by the internet, his leaked messages have now found their way online. Earlier this week, the Maroon 5 singer was accused of sending flirtatious messages to Instagram model Sumner Stroh. The latter has since released a series of messages sent by the father-of-two.

The model took to TikTok on Monday, September 19, revealing that Adam Levine was texting her for roughly a year before they lost contact "over a period of time." She went on to share a series of messages sent by the singer, who is married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. One of them read:

“You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Stroh leaked another screenshot of their conversation. In one message, the 43-year-old singer wrote:

“That body of yours is absurd.”

⚯͛ △⃒⃘ Bruce ϟ 9¾ @Bruce_Cares Adam Levine is finna be going through it bucko. Holy smokes this woman spilled all the beans. That naming the kid part is effing SICK. Yikes. Adam Levine is finna be going through it bucko. Holy smokes this woman spilled all the beans. That naming the kid part is effing SICK. Yikes. https://t.co/6GWKWl7Vc8

Unsurprisingly, Levine earned a lot of criticism from internet users. While many condemned his actions, some took the humorous route and relentlessly trolled the singer with a barrage of memes.

Ryan Perry @rynprry when you get a DM from Adam Levine when you get a DM from Adam Levine https://t.co/JOsluhhgFk

Netizens react to Adam Levine’s messages to Sumner Stroh

Memes of Adam Levine complimenting the physique of unexpected characters and things soon found their way online. The phrase “that body of yours is absurd” was also quick to trend on Twitter.

Check out some of the hilarious memes below:

Animegettinglit @animegettinglit When Adam Levine sends "that body of yours is absurd" When Adam Levine sends "that body of yours is absurd" https://t.co/RsIhS1xnsj

mehwish ⚢ @lesbiansymbiote that body of yours is absurd that body of yours is absurd https://t.co/uKQafND5VO

Bill Corbett @BillCorbett that body of yours is absurd that body of yours is absurd https://t.co/X0S1GcJsfL

Ville Kid @TheKodakChris Literally no one:



Adam Levine in divorce court while they read all his dms: Literally no one: Adam Levine in divorce court while they read all his dms: https://t.co/KCMhBj6Jwj

harry styles CIA handler @inherentvibes the adam levine DMs rock because he's a 43 year old man and all his texts sound like this the adam levine DMs rock because he's a 43 year old man and all his texts sound like this https://t.co/GDxb7Wj5G2

JG Dubz 🏈 @JGaltworth No one:



Adam Levine in literally any 20 year old girls DM's: No one:Adam Levine in literally any 20 year old girls DM's: https://t.co/Zrea9QRZz0

Hayden Fredriksen @haydenfcomedy After reading these Adam Levine dms I think the biggest takeaway we can have is that he definitely doesn’t write his own lyrics After reading these Adam Levine dms I think the biggest takeaway we can have is that he definitely doesn’t write his own lyrics

Dez @dezzycampos Adam Levine dms like a bar owner in his mid 40s going through a mid life crisis hitting on an underage girl Adam Levine dms like a bar owner in his mid 40s going through a mid life crisis hitting on an underage girl

Adam Levine responds to cheating accusations

Within a day of Sumner Stroh accusing the Maps singer of infidelity, Levine took to Instagram to address the same. In an Instagram story, the musician acknowledged that he "crossed the line" while texting anyone "other than my wife." However, Levine stressed that he "did not have an affair."

He added:

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant, did not release her own statement. Sources close to her told E! News that she was “upset but she does believe there was no physical affair.”

After Sumner Stroh came forward with the allegations, four other women accused Levine of texting them on Instagram. Alanna Zabel, a yoga teacher, accused Levine of sending her inappropriate messages.

Maryka, a comedian, came forward claiming that Levine texted her and said that he was “obsessed” with her.

Model Alyson Rose also came forward and revealed that Levine texted her:

“I shouldn’t be talking to you you know (that) right?”

Ashley Russell, a 21 year old Alabama college student, also came forward sharing leaked messages of the singer complimenting her physique.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far