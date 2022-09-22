Who is Ashley Russell? 21-year old Alabama college student claims Adam Levine shared flirty texts with her, reveals leaked Instagram DMs 

Fitness influencer and Alabama college student Ashley Russell has come forward to accuse Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine of texting her through Instagram. The influencer revealed that he began sending her messages earlier this year. Russell exposed the father-of-two after four other women shared their own similar experiences with the singer.

Ashley Russell revealed that the Instagram exchanges began on March 13. The 21 year old claimed that the Moves Like Jagger singer would watch her Instagram stories and message her “almost everyday at night around 10 pm.”

Russell, who was 20 years old when the duo connected online, claimed that she noticed that her Instagram story “was always viewed by him.” She added:

“He would like mainly like booty stories and would always reply with something to do with leg or booty day at the gym.”

In one of his messages, Adam Levine wrote:

“Leg day. The most important and the easiest to skip.”

In another message, he asked Russell whether she was in college before saying- “nice work on legs. #commitment.”

The fitness influencer shared that the messages stopped coming in after she told him that he would “get caught DMing girls like me.”

Who is Ashley Russell? Alabama student exposes Adam Levine for messaging her on Instagram

The influencer has accumulated 4,383 followers on Instagram. Russell’s social media page is flooded with snaps from her workouts and her showing off her figure. Her Instagram bio reads- “health x exercise.”

Although Russell seems to be new to the influencer community, it has not discouraged her from posting regularly to grow a following. She also has a series of Instagram stories which are mostly related to fitness as well. A few read- “feelin it,” “workouts” and “2021” among others.

Her most recent Instagram post was uploaded just a day ago. The influencer was taking a selfie in front of the mirror after what seemed to be a workout. She also uploaded a series of images to the carousel where she showed off her physique. She captioned the post:

“pics throughout the weeks🫠 ~i gotta be more consistent with my creatine and i will (hopefully)~”

It seems like the influencer has not been sponsored by any brand. However, with a growing following, followers can expect it to happen soon.

Ashley Russell said in an interview that she found it “weird” that Adam Levine was talking to her. However, she decided to continue the conversation with him to see how far their interactions would go. She also claimed that he told her that he found her on Instagram’s Discover Page. She shared:

“He said he found me from his Discover Page on Instagram because he is ‘big into fitness’ and I have a fitness account. I knew it was weird so I wanted to keep it going to see if it got worse.”

Russell revealed that Adam Levine stopped texting her on Instagram after she warned him about getting caught. However, he continued to watch her stories. She also said:

“I think this is the true meaning of disrespect towards a woman. It makes me very sad that he is married and does this immature thing.”

She also said:

“I wonder what his feed looks like… all young women? Very off to me.”

Prior to Russell coming forward, Instagram model Sumner Stroh was the first to accuse Levine of cheating. After her, Alanna Zabel, a yoga teacher, accused him of sending inappropriate messages. Maryka, a comedian and another award-winning singer, also accused Levine of flirtatiously interacting with them.

Adam Levine is married to Behati Prinsloo. The couple have two children with a third on the way. A source close to the Victoria’s Secret model told E! News that she is “upset but she does believe there was no physical affair.”

