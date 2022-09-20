"Hell is too kind for this man": Adam Levine memes take over Twitter as alleged Sumner Stroh cheating scandal sends internet into a tizzy 

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is trending for all the wrong reasons.

Instagram model Sumner Stroh recently took to TikTok to expose the father-of-two for allegedly cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. A Victoria’s Secret model, Prinsloo married Levine in 2014. Earlier this month, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together.

Ever since Stroh's allegations surfaced online, netizens have taken to Twitter to relentlessly slam Levine.

rhae royce @kdr1897 not only did adam levine have an affair but he tried to name the baby he’s having with his WIFE after the MISTRESS??? hell is too kind for this man not only did adam levine have an affair but he tried to name the baby he’s having with his WIFE after the MISTRESS??? hell is too kind for this man

What did Sumner Stroh say?

Sumner Stroh recently took to TikTok, claiming that Adam Levine had allegedly been texting her for roughly a year. The influencer revealed that she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” in the situation, and showcased a series of flirty text messages that were shared between her and Levine.

In one of the messages, Levine wrote to Stroh

“You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

⚯͛ △⃒⃘ Bruce ϟ 9¾ @Bruce_Cares Adam Levine is finna be going through it bucko. Holy smokes this woman spilled all the beans. That naming the kid part is effing SICK. Yikes. Adam Levine is finna be going through it bucko. Holy smokes this woman spilled all the beans. That naming the kid part is effing SICK. Yikes. https://t.co/6GWKWl7Vc8

Stroh then went on to reveal that after not speaking for months, Levine recently returned to her Instagram DMs with a shocking request. On June 1, 2022, the 43-year-old singer asked the model if he could name their baby after her. In a text, he allegedly wrote:

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”

The influencer with 354k followers on Instagram went on to reply to his message with an emoji of a woman shrugging.

juls 🌹 @liljulsie today I learned that Adam Levine is married to a VS model



then I learned that he cheated on her after 8 yrs of marriage while she’s pregnant w/ their 3rd child



and 3 secs after THAT I learned he wanted to name the child he’s expecting after his mistress



hold on I need a minute today I learned that Adam Levine is married to a VS modelthen I learned that he cheated on her after 8 yrs of marriage while she’s pregnant w/ their 3rd childand 3 secs after THAT I learned he wanted to name the child he’s expecting after his mistresshold on I need a minute https://t.co/ewNtlo3WLT

Stroh further revealed in the TikTok video that she decided to expose the alleged affair after a “few friends” betrayed her, with one of them trying to sell her story to the tabloid. She also said:

“The truth being out can do some good.”

While defending her own participation in the extra-marital affair, Stroh claimed that her "morals were unknowingly compromised."

Netizens react to Adam Levine allegedly cheating with Sumner Stroh

Amanda @amandamier10 Sitting patiently waiting for the Adam Levine news to hit twitter Sitting patiently waiting for the Adam Levine news to hit twitter https://t.co/nBEWzRnZ09

Internet users were disheartened after news of the applauded singer cheating on his pregnant wife surfaced online, and expressed sympathy towards the mother-to-be.

Along with Adam Levine getting unsurprisingly slammed for his alleged affair, netizens also attacked Stroh for attempting to garner sympathy for her actions. Many stated that the Instagram model seemed aware that Levine was married and a father, and criticized her for the affair.

A few tweets read:

✨MarMar✨ @0_marylyn You knew you were having an affair with a married man and instead of apologizing to his wife privately you take it to TikTok for sympathy for YOURSELF??? This Adam Levine situation is why I cannot support all womenYou knew you were having an affair with a married man and instead of apologizing to his wife privately you take it to TikTok for sympathy for YOURSELF??? This Adam Levine situation is why I cannot support all women 💀You knew you were having an affair with a married man and instead of apologizing to his wife privately you take it to TikTok for sympathy for YOURSELF???

Brooke Uliana @the1_brookester I wanna know where Adam Levine gets his audacity from.

Cheating on your pregnant wife? The woman you’ve been with for a decade? The woman that has carried 3 of your children now? The Victoria’s secret model?

For some Instagram trash?

Trash men are trash men. End of story. I wanna know where Adam Levine gets his audacity from. Cheating on your pregnant wife? The woman you’ve been with for a decade? The woman that has carried 3 of your children now? The Victoria’s secret model? For some Instagram trash? Trash men are trash men. End of story.

s h e n n a 💛✨🦋 @shenna_brook after Adam Levine cheating on his wife let’s remember & normalize the fact that cheating was never about a woman’s lack of beauty, worth or anything for that matter but instead a man’s abundance of insecurities, unworthiness & desperation. don’t let men manipulate that reality after Adam Levine cheating on his wife let’s remember & normalize the fact that cheating was never about a woman’s lack of beauty, worth or anything for that matter but instead a man’s abundance of insecurities, unworthiness & desperation. don’t let men manipulate that reality

aaliyah @aaliyah_fl Feeling very sorry for Adam Levine’s wife but also I do not care about these rich peoples lives Feeling very sorry for Adam Levine’s wife but also I do not care about these rich peoples lives

𝕶𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖘𝖆 🦁 @kerensuhhh I’m sorry but this Sumner person is trash. Adam Levine is TRASH. If you are going after a married man you are not even close to innocent. I’m sorry but this Sumner person is trash. Adam Levine is TRASH. If you are going after a married man you are not even close to innocent.

🝮BULLETPROOF⁷❖³⁵🍀🏁 @eternalkpopgal Adam Levine cheated and then the woman he cheated with tryin to play victim saying she was “manipulated” … no honey. You knew he was married and he’s a celebrity. That’s an easy check and you put yourself in that position. The only victim is Levine’s wife and children. Adam Levine cheated and then the woman he cheated with tryin to play victim saying she was “manipulated” … no honey. You knew he was married and he’s a celebrity. That’s an easy check and you put yourself in that position. The only victim is Levine’s wife and children.

Friendly Neighborhood Thotpocket @thotpocket8 The Adam Levine from Maroon 5 is a cheating scumbag you say?! The Adam Levine from Maroon 5 is a cheating scumbag you say?! https://t.co/4Ut1PEx1Uz

At the time of writing this article, Levine had not addressed the accusations.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are parents to two children

When Adam Levine first started dating the Victoria’s Secret model in June 2012, the internet was set aflame. While they split ways in 2013, they did not stay apart for long, and got engaged in July that year, just a few months after their separation.

The couple went on to get married in Los Cabos, Mexico, in 2014.

The couple had their first child, Dusty Rose Levine, in 2016. In 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter named Gio Grace Levine.

Earlier this month, the pair announced that they were expecting another child.

