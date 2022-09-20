"Hell is too kind for this man": Adam Levine memes take over Twitter as alleged Sumner Stroh cheating scandal sends internet into a tizzy 

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine is trending for all the wrong reasons.
Instagram model Sumner Stroh recently took to TikTok to expose the father-of-two for allegedly cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. A Victoria’s Secret model, Prinsloo married Levine in 2014. Earlier this month, the couple announced that they were expecting their third child together.
Ever since Stroh's allegations surfaced online, netizens have taken to Twitter to relentlessly slam Levine.
What did Sumner Stroh say?
Sumner Stroh recently took to TikTok, claiming that Adam Levine had allegedly been texting her for roughly a year. The influencer revealed that she felt “exploited” and “manipulated” in the situation, and showcased a series of flirty text messages that were shared between her and Levine.
In one of the messages, Levine wrote to Stroh
“You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”
Stroh then went on to reveal that after not speaking for months, Levine recently returned to her Instagram DMs with a shocking request. On June 1, 2022, the 43-year-old singer asked the model if he could name their baby after her. In a text, he allegedly wrote:
“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s a boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious.”
The influencer with 354k followers on Instagram went on to reply to his message with an emoji of a woman shrugging.
Stroh further revealed in the TikTok video that she decided to expose the alleged affair after a “few friends” betrayed her, with one of them trying to sell her story to the tabloid. She also said:
“The truth being out can do some good.”
While defending her own participation in the extra-marital affair, Stroh claimed that her "morals were unknowingly compromised."
Netizens react to Adam Levine allegedly cheating with Sumner Stroh
Internet users were disheartened after news of the applauded singer cheating on his pregnant wife surfaced online, and expressed sympathy towards the mother-to-be.
Along with Adam Levine getting unsurprisingly slammed for his alleged affair, netizens also attacked Stroh for attempting to garner sympathy for her actions. Many stated that the Instagram model seemed aware that Levine was married and a father, and criticized her for the affair.
A few tweets read:
At the time of writing this article, Levine had not addressed the accusations.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are parents to two children
When Adam Levine first started dating the Victoria’s Secret model in June 2012, the internet was set aflame. While they split ways in 2013, they did not stay apart for long, and got engaged in July that year, just a few months after their separation.
The couple went on to get married in Los Cabos, Mexico, in 2014.
The couple had their first child, Dusty Rose Levine, in 2016. In 2018, the couple welcomed a daughter named Gio Grace Levine.
Earlier this month, the pair announced that they were expecting another child.