How long has Adam Levine been married? Ex-girlfriends list explored amid Sumner Stroh cheating scandal 

Adam Levine recently found himself in the middle of a controversy after Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed that she was “manipulated” into having an affair with the singer despite his marriage.

Stroh took to TikTok to make her allegations without directly mentioning the Maroon 5 frontman’s name. She alleged:

“Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret supermodel. At the time I was young and naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn’t in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

In a TikTok confessional, Sumner Stroh claimed she had a year-long affair with 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.



The model also shared a screenshot of an alleged Instagram DM from Adam Levine that read:

“It is unreal how f*****g hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

She even alleged that the musician reached out to her in June and asked if he could name his child after her. The alleged text read:

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

In another video, Stroh clarified that she believed Adam ended his marriage with his wife Behati Prinsloo during their relationship.

She also said that she did not want to publicly reveal their affair but was threatened by a friend to share the story on social media.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Adam Levine denies having an affair with model Sumner Stroh, but admits he “crossed the line”:



“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” Adam Levine denies having an affair with model Sumner Stroh, but admits he “crossed the line”:“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.” https://t.co/Ro9NcoZ41M

Adam Levine responded to Stroh’s allegations while speaking to TMZ and denied having an affair with the model:

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

He further added:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The singer also said that he only cares about his wife and family and that he would never repeat his past mistakes:

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Summer Stroh's allegations come shortly after Prinsloo and Levine announced that they are expecting their third child together. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 and have been married for nearly eight years.

A look into Adam Levine’s past relationships

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo tied the knot in 2014 (Image via Getty Images)

One of the most prominent musicians in the world, Adam Levine was considered to be an eligible bachelor until he decided to marry Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo in 2014.

The singer was also linked to several other women prior to his marriage. Levine’s first known relationship was with his high school sweetheart Jane Herman Bishop. The pair reportedly dated for four years between 1997 and 2001.

Their romance and eventual separation allegedly served as an inspiration for Maroon 5’s 2002 album Songs for Jane, which included hit numbers like She Will Be Loved.

Levine’s first public relationship was with How To Be Single star Angela Bellotte in 2009. According to E!, the pair were often spotted together at the time and were reportedly photographed holding hands in New York.

They were also reportedly seen taking a flight together from LAX to NYC. However, the duo broke up less than a year after they started dating.

Following their separation, the Sugar hitmaker began seeing Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna. The pair reportedly met at a Sports Illustrated party and started dating in 2010.

They attended many red carpets and events together before ending their relationship in 2012. Their split was announced in an official statement issued by Vyalitsyna:

“Adam and I have decided to separate in an amicable and supportive manner. We still love and respect each other as friends. I wish him all the best.”

Shortly after the break-up, Adam Levine was spotted with Behati Prinsloo. The duo were photographed sharing a kiss while on vacation in Hawaii. The pair reportedly headed to a friend’s wedding in Kaui and were also seen holding hands during the the pre-wedding ceremony.

Despite their whirlwind romance, Levine and Prinsloo decided to break-up in 2013 only to reconcile later. During their brief split, the former was linked to model Nina Agdal and actress Amanda Setton.

After Prinsloo and Levine’s reconciliation, the couple got engaged in July 2013 and continued to appear at events together. The pair finally walked down the aisle on in July 19, 2014, in Mexico, in the presence of only 300 guests.

Levine and Prisloo welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose, in 2016. Their second child, daughter Gio Grace, was born in February 2018. The couple are currently expecting their third child together.

