"We had decided to go our separate ways": Love Is Blind’s Kyle Abrams announces split with Deepti Vempati

Love is Blind Season 2 stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have announced that they going their separate ways.

In an Instagram post following the release of the three After The Altar episodes on Netflix, Kyle stated that he and Deepti are no longer in a relationship. The Love is Blind star added that he has since moved on and is currently seeing someone else, the details of which he chose to keep private.

He also thanked his fans and followers for supporting the duo throughout their journey and promised to live "each day in the present without any regret."

In the post, the Love is Blind star said:

"I understand many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today. Since After the Alter was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer. I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit."

A quick look at Love is Blind stars Kyle and Deepti's relationship timeline

Both Kyle and Deepti were cast for Love is Blind Season 2, which aired in February 2022, and instantly formed a connection on the show. However, Deepti accepted Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee's proposal while Kyle popped the question to Shaina Hurley, but neither of the couples made it down the aisle.

While Deepti rejected Shake and decided to "choose herself," Kyle and Shaina also decided to go their separate ways even before they decided to get married. At the show's reunion on March 4, 2022, Kyle revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to Deepti.

That same month, Deepti opened up to E! News and revealed that Kyle was her No. 2 person in the pods and that she was on the fence between Shake and Kyle.

The Love is Blind star, however, contemplated what would have happened if she had chosen the latter and said:

"Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if—because we were under a microscope—maybe we wouldn't have worked out. I think we can do things our own way now. So, we'll see where it goes."

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kyle opened up about his hesitancy to get into a committed relationship with Deepti. He stated that if it didn't work out, he would lose the friendship with his co-star that he so deeply valued and added:

"I've been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can't really see that person anymore because it's not fair to your future person. I wouldn't want my current girlfriend to be hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. It's not cool. I don't think anyone would like that."

Both the Love is Blind stars continued to tease their relationship status before making it official in an After the Altar episode. The three episode mini-series dropped on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Throughout the three episodes, Kyle and Deepti contemplated getting into a relationship, but were scared of the repurcussions if it didn't work out later.

However, by the third episode, Kyle admitted that he wanted a "legitimate relationship" with Deepti, following which the two agreed to "try this for real." While confessing his feelings, Kyle said:

"I care about you so much. I do have so much love for you, and whatever problems you have, they feel like my problems. If there's something that goes wrong—even when your tire was flat, I felt like this is my problem. I will help you, I will take care of it for you because I just care about you."

Love is Blind @LoveisBlindShow And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love is Blind returns for Season 3 on October 19th.And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! Clear your calendar: it’s time to take a chance on love again! Love is Blind returns for Season 3 on October 19th. 💕 And don’t forget: After the Altar Season 2 arrives THIS FRIDAY! https://t.co/mSkLcbeZYd

Danielle Ruhl-Nick Thompson and Iyanna McNeely-Jarette Jones, two other couples from Love is Blind Season 2 also announced the end of their marriages. The couples announced their separations just over a year after they got married on the Netflix show. As of now, none of the couples from the show are together.

According to the show's creator, Chris Coelen, Love is Blind Season 3 has already been filmed and will be released on October 19, 2022. The show has also been renewed for another two seasons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far