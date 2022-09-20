How old is Ashley Greene? Twilight star welcomes first child with husband Paul Khoury

Actress Ashley Greene recently welcomed her first child with husband Paul Khoury. The pair became the parents of a daughter, Kingsley Rainnn Koury, on September 16. The Twilight star posted a picture of the baby wrapped in a red blanket and the caption read,

“And just like that – everything changed. In a single moment, you came into our world and everything else faded away. Nothing else mattered. The love we’re engulfed in cannot be explained, only felt in the deepest of ways. We love you so much baby girl. Welcome to our world.”

Greene shared the news of her pregnancy in March this year. She posted a picture where she was holding a sonogram along with her husband. Greene’s representative revealed at the time that the couple was excited about their first baby.

About Ashley Greene: Age, career, and more

Ashley Greene is 35 years old and was born on February 21, 1987. The Florida native was raised in Middleburg and Jacksonville. She joined University Christian School before going to Wolfson High School.

Greene went to Los Angeles, California, when she was 17. She aimed to become a model, but her height became an obstacle to that and she began working on commercials. Following that, she developed an interest in acting.

Ashley initially made guest appearances on TV shows like Punk’d and Crossing Jordan. She then gained recognition for her appearance as Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga film franchise, where she played the role in all five films. She then appeared as Michelle Burkham in the drama film Skateland.

She appeared in the 2011 romantic sports drama film, A Warrior Heart, alongside her Twilight co-star Kellan Lutz. This was followed by the 2009 horror film, Summer Blood, and the 2012 supernatural horror film, The Apparition. She then appeared in the 2013 biographical drama film CBGB. Her upcoming films include The Retirement Plan and Some Other Woman.

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury’s relationship timeline

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury got married in 2018 (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Although it remains unknown how they first met, Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury got engaged in December 2016. They exchanged vows in July 2018 in San Jose, California. A source said that it was a beautiful ceremony, and the couple played rock-paper-scissors to decide who would first read the vows.

The pair went to Hawaii for their honeymoon. Greene mentioned the possibility of having children since she already planned to expand her family. She said in People,

“My husband and I are both kind of like, it’s going to happen. And trust me, we’re at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they’re like, ‘Okay, we’re ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now.’”

Greene’s husband is a television personality and voice talent. He was also a bass guitarist for the band Gravel and has appeared in Australian TV shows.

