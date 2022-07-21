What happened to Christe Chen? Husband Bradley Dawson accused of killing wife during honeymoon at Fiji resort

Christe Chen, a pharmacist from Memphis, Tennessee, was found murdered in a resort in Fiji, and her husband, Bradley Dawson, has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged murder.

According to reports, 38-year-old Bradley Robert Dawson stands accused of killing his wife, Christe Chen Dawson, 39, at a resort in the Yasawa Islands.

The arrest was announced by Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in a statement.

Christe Chen was reportedly very elated about her honeymoon in Fiji with Bradley

According to the Fiji Sun, Christe was allegedly murdered on July 9, 2022, in a hotel room at a retreat in the Yasawa Islands, an archipelago that makes up the Melanesian island country's Western Division.

According to reports, the defendant was moved to the High Court in Lautoka late last week and will now spend the next two weeks being imprisoned without bail.

Currently, information on the woman's death is minimal.

Christe Chen Dawson, a prize-winning pharmaceutical researcher, received her degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Her study concentrated on the socioeconomic determinants of health, especially in low-income communities. She most recently worked as a pharmacist for the Kroger grocery store company in the Memphis region.

After receiving funding for her studies earlier this year, she said,

“I am excited to see the improvement in medication adherence after patients receive resources to help their disparities. The grant will give me a way to deliver training to pharmacy personnel, as well as present this idea to other pharmacists throughout the nation.”

Following Christe Dawson's demise, her friend and former co-worker Jenna Bostick, who knew her from college, told sources,

“She was a fun person who has so many friends and always wanted everyone to feel included. She was warm and kind, loved her family, and loved dogs. People across the country are missing her.”

Bradley Dawson's lawyer stated that his client maintains his innocence and that his wife's body was recovered inside a hotel room. According to reports, the accused's defense lawyer is attempting to obtain bond.

According to reports, Bradley "understood the murder charge after it was read to him in court."

According to WHBQ, the couple resided in Memphis' Cooper-Young neighborhood. The neighbors who were questioned by the TV station were apparently aware of the killing and the subsequent criminal case, but they all declined to speak about it in front of the camera.

A neighbor told the Fox affiliate that Christe Chen was excited to spend her honeymoon in Fiji when they spoke with the since-deceased newlywed just before the trip. Christe and Bradley got married earlier this year in February.

The defendant is employed by a local non-profit that aids kids with emotional, mental, and behavioral problems. The organization said in a statement,

“Bradley Dawson was an IT professional at Youth Villages. He has been suspended pending further information. It is our understanding Ms. Chen was his wife, and our condolences go out to her family.”

Bradley Dawson's next court appearance is scheduled for July 27, 2022, at the Lautoka High Court.

