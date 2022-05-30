What time will Couples Retreat Season 2 Episode 3 air? VH1’s show to explore Daniel humiliating Jess and more

After what was a dramatic and action-packed episode last week, Couples Retreat is all set to return with episode 3. Titled The Truth Hurts, the series will air on Monday night at 9 pm ET on VH1.

VH1 Couples Retreat follows six celebrity couples as they go on a weeklong vacation in hopes of resolving their relationship troubles, developing communication and getting closer. But to achieve this, they will have to undergo various tasks throughout the week such as group activities, couple activities, therapy and just spending time talking to each other.

Comedian and actor Michael Blackson and his fianceé Rada Cheang are the hosts of Couples Retreat Season 2. The celebrity couples joining them are:

Nick Young and Keonna Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe Styles P and Adjua Jess Hilarious and Daniel Parsons Claudia Jordan and KJ

Here's what you can expect from Episode 3 of Couples Retreat

After last week's group activity, Rada begins to question her decision on agreeing to an open relationship with fiance Michael. Meanwhile, Nick and Keonna get into another argument while spending some time together on a yacht.

The episode synopsis reads:

"Rada begins to wonder if she's happy in her open relationship with Michael; Daniel publicly humiliates Jess; despite Styles P and Adjua's attempts to mediate, Nick and Keonna hit another bump in the road."

Here's a brief recap of what happened on Couples Retreat episode 2

Last week's episode, titled Build The Wall, featured the couples engaging in a group activity. They had to open up about the roadblocks they think are affecting their relationship. From intimacy, trust, work, social media, affection, and commitment, the couples all had their own obstacles piled up in lego blocks.

While the drama was consistent, the one couple that hit a massive roadblock with their issues was Daniel and Jess. Daniel claimed that Jess was jealous of other women. She denied his claim and shared that the biggest roadblock she faced was affection.

Jess shared that she wanted more from their relationship. She wanted Daniel to be more intimate with her, and shower her with more affection. But he had the opposite say to what she wanted. He shared that he needed her to have patience because he wasn't in love with her yet.

"Anything worth the while you have to wait for it. Rome wasn't built overnight. So for me, the love and romance, we're not in a place where we're in love. We like each other a lot, but we're not in love."

Jess was shocked by Daniel's revelation. She was also offended as he revealed it in front of other couples. Claudia shared that Jess needed to speak up. Meanwhile, things weren't going well for Couples Retreat hosts Michael and Rada either.

While Rada said that commitment was a roadblock in their relationship, Michael still stood his ground. He shared that he is faithful to Rada as a person and is committed to her. But when it comes to intimacy, he cannot commit to her and needs to see other people.

Claudia and KJ also opened up about their roadblocks. Claudia shared that despite KJ being a father already, he didn't want to have a kid with her and that he was reluctant.

Couples Retreat airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET on VH1. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

