Why are VH1 Couples Retreat fans annoyed with Nick Young?

After a dramatic season premiere, VH1 Couples Retreat returned on Monday night. Nick Young and Keonna, high-school sweethearts, were among the troubled couples who shared their relationship issues during the group activity.

When John asked Nick his thoughts on Keonna going to work, he revealed that he supports her decision, but he's used to her being the "mom" and taking care of the household and kids. Now since she's going to work and he's at home, he's got to take care of everything.

Speaking of Nick's opinion, Keonna shared,

"He's like, know your place as a woman. You know it's a man's job to take care of things, let me do that."

This led to an intense argument, with Nick walking away in anger. Fans who watched the episode were annoyed with Nick's behavior, saying he was immature.

VH1 @VH1

Catch Find out how well Nick Young and Keonna know one another.Catch #VH1CouplesRetreat MONDAYS at 9/8c on @VH1 Find out how well Nick Young and Keonna know one another. 💘Catch #VH1CouplesRetreat MONDAYS at 9/8c on @VH1! 🌴 https://t.co/3zw8BQ4ROD

This week's episode was titled Build the Wall, and that's precisely what they did. The five couples had to discuss roadblocks in their relationship. While the couples opened up about their issues, Nick Young couldn't wait for the activity to get done.

Fans are annoyed with Nick Young from VH1 Couples Retreat

During this week's group activity, Nick's behavior left not just his partner, but even fans annoyed. Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Nick for his behavior. Some also added that they didn't like him, claiming he was immature.

🦋 @JayJayYourFake Keonna is so fucking beautiful , who gives a fuck about Nick lmao #couplesretreat Keonna is so fucking beautiful , who gives a fuck about Nick lmao #couplesretreat

☿ 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐱.🪬🧞 @sweetfacedinero



Nick Young seems to be eXtremely immature. When Michael Blackson tells you, after 3 goddamn kids with you, the least you can do is marry her… I don’t even think he realized what he said. Smh “I always felt that she was going to be the one at the end of the day”Nick Young seems to be eXtremely immature. When Michael Blackson tells you, after 3 goddamn kids with you, the least you can do is marry her… I don’t even think he realized what he said. Smh #couplesretreat “I always felt that she was going to be the one at the end of the day” Nick Young seems to be eXtremely immature. When Michael Blackson tells you, after 3 goddamn kids with you, the least you can do is marry her… I don’t even think he realized what he said. Smh #couplesretreat

Davante @PettySupreme Nick is impatient with this challenge cuz he is a child!! Look at his behavior . Acting like a toddler that wanna be picked up. #CouplesRetreat Nick is impatient with this challenge cuz he is a child!! Look at his behavior . Acting like a toddler that wanna be picked up. #CouplesRetreat

Kelsey B. @Kelcb___ #CouplesRetreat Nick’s response when asked if he contributes to his relationship can be illustrated via a meme of himself. What a time to be alive #VH1CouplesRetreat Nick’s response when asked if he contributes to his relationship can be illustrated via a meme of himself. What a time to be alive #VH1CouplesRetreat #CouplesRetreat https://t.co/qEEtUM8MBG

Gozi @GoGoBrooklyn @teemanellz Imagine not wanting to learn how to raise and take care of your children. @teemanellz Imagine not wanting to learn how to raise and take care of your children. https://t.co/szZKBPHsq8

Rhonda Russell @Rho_Rho_84 And we tired of hearing you sound like you’re congested Nick so stfu #couplesretreat And we tired of hearing you sound like you’re congested Nick so stfu #couplesretreat

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 Nick thinks everything is supposed to be about him "I'm tired of this same shit" stfu bitchboy #couplesretreat Nick thinks everything is supposed to be about him "I'm tired of this same shit" stfu bitchboy #couplesretreat

Leslie from ATL 🦋 @Lescambro #CouplesRetreat Can someone please slap the ish out of Nick Can someone please slap the ish out of Nick 👋 #CouplesRetreat

More details on VH1 Couples Retreat Episode 2

While the couple opened up about their relationship troubles in this episode, Nick couldn't help but sigh and mumble that he was tired of the activity. Keonna, who was upset with his behavior, said:

"Nick doesn't understand how his rude behavior has an affect on me too. Once again, this isn't about you Nick."

Nick was also quick to comment on the other couple's relationship troubles. But when it came to handling the issues in his relationship, he walked away from Keonna in the middle of their conversation.

Apart from Nick and Keonna's relationship drama this week, the episode also showcased Jess and Daniel's issues. Jess revealed that she expected more intimacy and affection from Daniel. But he wasn't ready to give her what she wanted.

Daniel shared,

"Anything worth the while you have to wait for it. Rome wasn't built overnight. So for me, the love and romance, we're not in a place where we're in love. We like each other a lot, but we're not in love."

Jess was taken aback by Daniel's response. The VH1 Couples Retreat star added that he and Jess hadn't been in a relationship for as long as the other couples were present. Hence, she needed to have a little more patience and time for him to give her what she wanted.

VH1 @VH1 Tune in for a must-see episode of Did he just say he’s not in LOVE?Tune in for a must-see episode of #VH1CouplesRetreat TONIGHT at 9/8c on @VH1 Did he just say he’s not in LOVE? 😱💔 Tune in for a must-see episode of #VH1CouplesRetreat TONIGHT at 9/8c on @VH1! 🌴 https://t.co/IwUyUr2KRQ

This didn't sit well with other couples, especially Claudia, who shared that Jess was left in an awkward position because Daniel embarrassed her at every chance he got. She also added that Jess needed to speak up for what she wanted.

Meanwhile, Michael and Rada's drama from last week continued. When asked about his commitment issues, he revealed that he is committed to Rada. But when it came to intimacy, he couldn't commit to that and needed to be with other women.

VH1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday at 9.00 pm ET on VH1. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

Edited by Suchitra