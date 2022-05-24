“He’s not the one”: Couples Retreat fans sympathize with Jess after Daniel says he doesn’t love her

VH1 Couples Retreat returned on Monday night after a dramatic season premiere. Titled Build the Wall, the episode showcased the five couples opening up about the roadblocks in their relationship. This week, Jess opened up about how she needed more intimacy and affection from her partner. Daniel replied that he didn't love Jess as much to give her what she was asking for.

As a part of the Couples retreat, the participants engaged in a group activity where they visualized the obstacles in their relationship. If they were facing an issue with finance, intimacy, commitment, patience, or anything else, they had to find the lego block matching their issues and build a wall.

VH1 @VH1 Tune in for a must-see episode of Did he just say he’s not in LOVE?Tune in for a must-see episode of #VH1CouplesRetreat TONIGHT at 9/8c on @VH1 Did he just say he’s not in LOVE? 😱💔 Tune in for a must-see episode of #VH1CouplesRetreat TONIGHT at 9/8c on @VH1! 🌴 https://t.co/IwUyUr2KRQ

While the drama was consistent throughout this activity, Jess and Daniel's conversation caught the attention of fans. When Daniel added a block claiming she was jealous, Jess replied, saying she wasn't. Opening up about the biggest roadblock in the relationship, she shared that it was affection.

"I'm used to affection. If I want to kiss you, kiss me back. S*x, I want more of it."

Daniel had an opposite say to what Jess was asking for. He shared that intimacy and affection go hand in hand, and for him, those things take time and patience. He said,

"Anything worth the while you have to wait for it. Rome wasn't built overnight. So for me, the love and romance, we're not in a place where we're in love. We like each other a lot, but we're not in love."

Jess was left shocked by Daniel's confession in front of the group. During her confessional, she shared,

"Why am I here? It's not even about him saying he doesn't love me. It's the fact that he had to say it in front of everybody. You had to make it known."

Seeing the intense conversation unfold, Claudia shared that Jess needed to speak up. She added that Jess was left in an awkward position as Daniel embarrassed her in front of everyone.

Fans who watched the episode were taken aback and claimed that it was time Jess moved on from Daniel.

Fans sympathize with Jess after Daniel said he didn't love her on VH1 Couples Retreat

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Daniel needed to go if he was going to keep embarrassing Jess. Some also added that it was time for her to move on from him.

paige_cassie @paige_cassie_ #couplesretreat So he’s just going to keep embarrassing Jess like that smh. @JesshilariousO baby you deserve better #VH1CouplesRetreat So he’s just going to keep embarrassing Jess like that smh. @JesshilariousO baby you deserve better #VH1CouplesRetreat #couplesretreat

Charita Martin @SilvrLiningGone

#couplesretreat If Jess don't dump this dude today... we like each other? If he don't go find a park.🙄 If Jess don't dump this dude today... we like each other? If he don't go find a park.🙄#couplesretreat

Ladyy_DOPE @Ladyy_DOPE O.M.G I REALLY HATE JESS HILARIOUS'S BOYFRIEND ON THIS #couplesretreat O.M.G I REALLY HATE JESS HILARIOUS'S BOYFRIEND ON THIS #couplesretreat

The EL Family 🌟 @authorbeatrizm #couplestherapy ‍♀️ girl run ‍♀️ #couplesretreat Jess leave that nigga he’s not into u oh hellllll no he’s not inlove so why u on the show?‍♀️ girl run‍♀️ #couplestherapy #couplesretreat Jess leave that nigga he’s not into u oh hellllll no he’s not inlove so why u on the show? 🏃‍♀️ girl run 🏃‍♀️

The EL Family 🌟 @authorbeatrizm #couplestherapy ‍♀️ girl run ‍♀️ #couplesretreat Jess leave that nigga he’s not into u oh hellllll no he’s not inlove so why u on the show?‍♀️ girl run‍♀️ #couplestherapy #couplesretreat Jess leave that nigga he’s not into u oh hellllll no he’s not inlove so why u on the show? 🏃‍♀️ girl run 🏃‍♀️

Leslie from ATL 🦋 @Lescambro Did he tell her he doesn’t want to kiss her because she has makeup on 🤔 this boy is not into Jess. #CouplesRetreat Did he tell her he doesn’t want to kiss her because she has makeup on 🤔 this boy is not into Jess. #CouplesRetreat

StaceyMonroe🏁🏁 @MissRozayCarter #couplesretreat Man Jess is a boss and she look good af…this guy is just idk Man Jess is a boss and she look good af…this guy is just idk 😩 #couplesretreat

Tyy✨ @_OhThatsTyyyy_ Daniel is embarrassing lmfao Jess leave him #couplesretreat Daniel is embarrassing lmfao Jess leave him #couplesretreat

Leslie from ATL 🦋 @Lescambro 🏽 🏽 🏽#CouplesRetreat Dude says we’re not in love. He can’t even pretend that he’s into her. She gave a random dude some and now he don’t speak English. GTFOHWTBS Daniel Dude says we’re not in love. He can’t even pretend that he’s into her. She gave a random dude some and now he don’t speak English. GTFOHWTBS Daniel 👊🏽👊🏽👊🏽#CouplesRetreat

More details on what happened on VH1 Couples Retreat Episode 2

Apart from the light shed on the ongoing issues in Jess and Daniel's relationship, there was more drama that unfolded. Last week, the series showcased an intense argument between Michael and his fiance, Rada, due to their open relationship.

During the group activity, Michael was questioned if he had commitment issues with Rada. He opened up saying that he is committed to Rada as a person. But when it came to being intimate, he needed to be intimate with other women. Meanwhile, Claudia also opened up about the roadblocks in her relationship.

VH1 @VH1

Catch Find out how well Nick Young and Keonna know one another.Catch #VH1CouplesRetreat MONDAYS at 9/8c on @VH1 Find out how well Nick Young and Keonna know one another. 💘Catch #VH1CouplesRetreat MONDAYS at 9/8c on @VH1! 🌴 https://t.co/3zw8BQ4ROD

The VH1 Couples Retreat star revealed that the issue in her relationship was that KJ didn't want to have kids with her. KJ is already a father, but when it came to having kids with her, he was reluctant.

VH1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Sayati Das