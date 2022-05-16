What time will VH1 Couples Retreat Season 2 air? Release date, plot, trailer, and more details explored

The second season of VH1 Couples Retreat is set to premiere on the network on May 16 at 9.00 PM ET/PT. The show will kick off a new journey of confrontations and reconciliations with five new celebrity couples to make these relationships work. The drama-filled series will have eight episodes in total.

Celebrity couples featured on the upcoming show are Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe, Claudia Jordan, boyfriend KJ, Nick Young, Keonna, Styles P, his wife Adjua, and Jess Hilarious and her boyfriend, Daniel.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"It's make it or break it time when six celebrity pairs open up and hold nothing back to try to save their relationships on a new season of VH1 Couples Retreat"

What to expect from the episodes of VH1 Couples Retreat season 2?

Viewers can expect heavy drama in the upcoming episodes of the celebrity relationship show. Couples living their celebrity lives have set on a mission to sort out their relationship problems on the show, to save their failing relationships.

The premiering episode of the show will feature celebrity couples participating in a brutally uncensored conversation describing the kind of complexities they have to deal with in their relationship.

The official description of episode 1, titled Stars Go All In to Keep Love Alive on VH1 Couples Retreat, reads:

“During a week-long vacation, cast members will take part in an honest and uncensored conversation on how celebrity couples showcase the challenges and triumphs of their relationships, navigating the complex waters of love, heartache and communication.”

Moreover, these couples will also receive help from relationship experts, including life coach AJ Johnson and NBA champ John Salley. They will be speaking out to these couples to soothe the trouble in their relationship. Viewers can expect deep connection coaching to take place on the show that will break many walls among the couples so that they can freely talk about their feelings about each other.

Season 2, hosted by Michael Blackson of Coming to 2 America and his fiancée Rada, will feature an enlightening discussion on mental health, overcoming infidelity, navigating grief and loss, spirituality, and having children. Couples on the show are presently dealing with these issues, so such discussions will help them find a solution to their problems.

The show's executive producers include Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Phakiso Collins, and Jubba Seyyid for VH1.

Viewers can watch all eight show episodes on Monday, May 16 at 9.00 ET/PT.

