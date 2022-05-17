“Rada’s self-esteem is non existent”: VH1 Couples Retreat fans slam Rada for agreeing to open relationship with Michael

VH1 Couples Retreat returned for season 2 on Monday night. Though the premiere wasn't overly dramatic, there was a lot of tension between Michael Blackson and his fiancée Rada Cheang. Turns out the couple has an open relationship, according to which Michael is allowed one 'side chick' a month.

Fans who watched the episode slammed Rada, claiming she has no self-esteem. Season 2 of VH1 Couples Retreat follows host couple Michael and Rada as they invite and guide other couples having troubles with their relationship. But the tables turn when other couples question why Rada isn't wearing her engagement ring.

While Michael tries to deviate from the question, Rada opens up about their open relationship to the group. She reveals that Michael is allowed to have one 'side chick' a month and that's it. The realtor then opens up about how she feels about their arrangement.

“I did like it, but not all the time. When I feel like I’m not enough and you gotta go out all the time.”

Although Michael claims that Rada is the one in control, she is seen to be quick to clap back. Rada shares that Michael broke certain rules of their arrangement by taking a woman to his green room during a show and taking her out for breakfast the following day.

After hearing about the arrangement, couples shared that they felt that is unfair. Michael didn't seem to like the remarks and is seen calling the other couples old fashioned. During his confessional, the VH1 Couples Retreat host said,

“I’m feeling very judged by these regular couples. They live regular old-school 1966 lives. The reason that this didn’t work for them is they didn’t have this agreement at the beginning of their relationship. We’ve always been like this since day one."

Rada claims that she is trying to set boundaries in their relationship, especially related to their arrangement.

Fans took to social media slamming Rada, claiming she shouldn't have agreed to an open relationship if she didn't want one.

Taking to Twitter, fans quickly pointed out that the VH1 Couples Retreat co-host lacked self-esteem. Some also added that she would be in this mess forever if she didn't put her foot down.

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life Rada knows what she signed up for. She is gonna have a mess forever if she doesn't put her foot down now #VH1CouplesRetreat Rada knows what she signed up for. She is gonna have a mess forever if she doesn't put her foot down now #VH1CouplesRetreat

Darling Nikki💞💞 @SoFuckingPetty_ WHAT !!!! One side chick a month…. Hit it, quit if and no repeats … Rada need a new man … and some self respect #VH1CouplesRetreat WHAT !!!! One side chick a month…. Hit it, quit if and no repeats … Rada need a new man … and some self respect #VH1CouplesRetreat https://t.co/MILQKEbpEr

🇵🇦 Anji Ray™ 🇺🇸 @anjiray #couplesretreat Rada’s self-esteem is non existent. Y’all better start listening to these men when they are speaking. He said he has NEVER BEEN FAITHFUL. 🗣🗣 What part y’all don’t hear? It’s like talking to a brick wall. Damn. #VH1CouplesRetreat Rada’s self-esteem is non existent. Y’all better start listening to these men when they are speaking. He said he has NEVER BEEN FAITHFUL. 🗣🗣 What part y’all don’t hear? It’s like talking to a brick wall. Damn. #VH1CouplesRetreat #couplesretreat https://t.co/7LokK2MyXs

Memoirs of a Bumpkin @HaroldCorderral I understand setting clear boundaries, but imagine settling for having a piece of someone simply because they have no self-restraint and are incapable of fully committing to just you. Not judging, Rada but….yikes. #VH1CouplesRetreat I understand setting clear boundaries, but imagine settling for having a piece of someone simply because they have no self-restraint and are incapable of fully committing to just you. Not judging, Rada but….yikes. #VH1CouplesRetreat

Danygirl @Danygirl77 Rada wtf did u expect, u give a man key he gonna use it, whenever & wherever with whomever. No your worth chica. #VH1CouplesRetreat Rada wtf did u expect, u give a man key he gonna use it, whenever & wherever with whomever. No your worth chica. #VH1CouplesRetreat https://t.co/IEWGYGgz0r

Mo @mosobreezy Rada sounds like a damn fool. so he can have hoes around, at his shows and on his dick but the greenroom is where you draw the line? #VH1CouplesRetreat Rada sounds like a damn fool. so he can have hoes around, at his shows and on his dick but the greenroom is where you draw the line? #VH1CouplesRetreat https://t.co/DABfB0WVjO

B~Money 💵 @MUziKLoVeR90 She really let’s him have an outside chick once a month? Love yourself Rada! #VH1CouplesRetreat She really let’s him have an outside chick once a month? Love yourself Rada! #VH1CouplesRetreat

Coco Dani @uniquelycortney Rada need to stop letting this man walk over her. If she said yes to this man to have a side chick, maybe that’s why she kept getting the same results: #VH1CouplesRetreat Rada need to stop letting this man walk over her. If she said yes to this man to have a side chick, maybe that’s why she kept getting the same results: #VH1CouplesRetreat

VH1 Couples Retreat will return next week for an all-new episode.

The show airs every Monday at 9 PM ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

