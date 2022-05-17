“Rada’s self-esteem is non existent”: VH1 Couples Retreat fans slam Rada for agreeing to open relationship with Michael

VH1 Couples Retreat returned for season 2 on Monday night. Though the premiere wasn't overly dramatic, there was a lot of tension between Michael Blackson and his fiancée Rada Cheang. Turns out the couple has an open relationship, according to which Michael is allowed one 'side chick' a month.
Fans who watched the episode slammed Rada, claiming she has no self-esteem. Season 2 of VH1 Couples Retreat follows host couple Michael and Rada as they invite and guide other couples having troubles with their relationship. But the tables turn when other couples question why Rada isn't wearing her engagement ring.
While Michael tries to deviate from the question, Rada opens up about their open relationship to the group. She reveals that Michael is allowed to have one 'side chick' a month and that's it. The realtor then opens up about how she feels about their arrangement.
“I did like it, but not all the time. When I feel like I’m not enough and you gotta go out all the time.”
Although Michael claims that Rada is the one in control, she is seen to be quick to clap back. Rada shares that Michael broke certain rules of their arrangement by taking a woman to his green room during a show and taking her out for breakfast the following day.
After hearing about the arrangement, couples shared that they felt that is unfair. Michael didn't seem to like the remarks and is seen calling the other couples old fashioned. During his confessional, the VH1 Couples Retreat host said,
“I’m feeling very judged by these regular couples. They live regular old-school 1966 lives. The reason that this didn’t work for them is they didn’t have this agreement at the beginning of their relationship. We’ve always been like this since day one."
Rada claims that she is trying to set boundaries in their relationship, especially related to their arrangement.
Fans took to social media slamming Rada, claiming she shouldn't have agreed to an open relationship if she didn't want one.
Fans slam Rada for agreeing to an open relationship claiming she has no self-esteem on VH1 Couples Retreat
Taking to Twitter, fans quickly pointed out that the VH1 Couples Retreat co-host lacked self-esteem. Some also added that she would be in this mess forever if she didn't put her foot down.
VH1 Couples Retreat will return next week for an all-new episode.
The show airs every Monday at 9 PM ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.