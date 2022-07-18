Who is David Perlow? All about Ali Stroker's husband as Glee alum set to welcome first child

Ali Stroker and David Perlow are ready to welcome their first child together. Stroker revealed the news on Instagram by posting a sonogram and a picture of her and Perlow.

Her caption reads:

“We are having a baby!!! The newest member of the team is arriving in November! A dream come true!! Happy 1st anniversary @david_perlow! Best year ever! Thank you for creating this life with me! We won the jackpot! I love you.”

Everything known about Ali Stroker’s husband

David Perlow has worked as an associate and assistant director on Broadway shows like Once On This Island, Blackbird, The Humans, and Casa Valentina. He has also appeared as a performer in Wicked and La Cage aux Folles.

Perlow has worked with the drama departments at NYU Tisch School of the Arts, the University of Texas at Austin, and other universities as a teacher. He is the founder of The Actor’s Gym and the Attention Theatre, which helps disabled actors obtain onstage roles.

Perlow’s net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 and he has earned a lot from his career in the entertainment industry. Further details on his career, educational background, and parents are yet to be revealed.

Ali Stroker and David Perlow’s relationship timeline

Ali Stroker and David Perlow first met in college and once again at the 2015 Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening in 2015. While speaking to a news outlet, Stroker said that Perlow is gorgeous.

Rachel Potter, David Perlow, Ali Stroker, James Davis and Ashley Morton attend An Evening with Ali Stroker (Image via Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Stroker was using a wheelchair following a spinal cord injury due to a car accident when she was two years old. Perlow was the one to support her when she won a Tony Award in the category of Best Featured Actress in a Musical and was the only actor in a wheelchair to win that achievement.

Recalling that, Stroker said:

“He was so cute at the Tony Awards, asking me which side I wanted him on for photos. I look at those pictures and am like, ‘That’s my dream. To find this partner, who wants to be by my side and is so proud of me.’ To arrive at this place in my career and to have this relationship – it just means so much to me.”

Stroker made her debut with solo performances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and New York’s Town Hall alongside the Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 35-year-old has appeared in films like I Was a Mermaid and Now I’m a Pop Star and Cotton and has played important roles in series like The Glee Project, Ten Days in the Valley, Blue Bloods, and others.

