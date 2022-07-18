Blake Jenner net worth: Glee star's fortune explored amid recent DUI arrest

Actor Blake Jenner was recently arrested on charges of DUI. Reports say that the Glee star, whose net-worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, failed to stop at a red light on July 16.

Jenner was stopped and when the cops checked, they found that his blood alcohol content limit was above the legal driving limit. However, Burbank Police later revealed that he was released the same day.

The 29-year-old actor is scheduled to appear in court on an undisclosed specific date, but his representatives have yet to comment on anything about the arrest.

Blake Jenner’s net worth and work explored

Born on August 27, 1992, Blake Jenner emerged as the winner of The Glee Project Season 2. He played the role of Ryder Lynn in the Fox musical comedy-drama series, Glee. After the series, he played the lead and supporting roles in several other films.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 29-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.5 million. Although details on his assets are not available, he has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career in the entertainment industry.

Blake Jenner has earned a lot of wealth from his career as an actor (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Jenner is the youngest of four sons and has three elder brothers – Mike, Derrick, and Richard. He developed an interest in music and film alongside playing drums when he was nine. The actor did his schooling at Felix Varela High School and became a member of a sketch comedy improv group in Miami, Impromedy.

Blake shifted to Los Angeles to become an actor and while living in California, he had several jobs. He attended improv classes at The Groundlings and did a guest show with them.

In 2011, he was cast in a number of short films and made a guest appearance on the ABC sitcom, Melissa & Joey. The following year, he auditioned for The Glee Project and won the second season of the reality show.

The actor wrote the screenplay for Billy Boy in 2013 and with Melissa Benoist, he went to Kickstarter to request fans to fund the project's production. He was cast in the horror film Within and portrayed Adam Foster on Supergirl with his debut in January 2016.

Jenner then played the role of Jake Bradford in the 2016 teen comedy film, Everybody Wants Some!!. He played Hailee Steinfeld’s brother in the coming-of-age comedy-drama film, The Edge of Seventeen.

The Glee star then appeared in the 2017 mystery drama film, The Vanishing of Sidney Hall, and the crime drama film, American Animals. Blake portrayed Christian de Neuvillette in Cyrano at the Norma Terris Theatre in September 2018.

Blake Jenner was seen as Sean in the 2019 Netflix neo-noir thriller series, What/If and was later cast in the film adaptation of Merrily We Roll Along. Production on the latter project has already begun.

