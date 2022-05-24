What is Ketamine? Autopsy finds NFL star Dwayne Haskins had alcohol and anesthetic drug in system during his fatal accident

Ketamine is a general anesthetic used for diagnostic and surgical procedures that don't require skeletal muscle relaxation.

According to the report, NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, 24, tested positive for Ketamine and norketamine at the time of his death. Both drugs can be used medicinally or recreationally.

Additionally, when Haskins was killed on a South Florida highway on April 9, he had a blood-alcohol level two and a half times the legal limit.

Two blood samples were taken, with one yielding a result of .20 and the other yielding a result of .24. In Florida, the legal limit is.08.

The night before his death, Haskins was out at a Miami nightclub and got into a fight before leaving.

TJ Watt @_TJWatt The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever. The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever.

According to investigators, prior to his death, Haskins walked around for 20 minutes looking for fuel as his car's gas was over. Moments before his death, Haskins was walking on I-595 near the airport in Fort Lauderdale when he was hit by a dump truck. He was declared dead at the scene.

Cam Heyward @CamHeyward Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH Dwayne meant so much to so many people. His smile was infectious and he was a guy you wanted to be around. We are all in shock about losing him. We are going to miss the heck out of him as well. We lost you way too early. Luckily I got a chance to get to know you. RIP DH

Haskins, who would have turned 25 on May 3, was in the area as he was training with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers at the invitation of newly signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

What is known about Ketamine? Uses and side effects explored

Doctors use the drug to induce general anesthesia. It is a reliable source of medical procedures that do not involve muscle relaxation.

The medication is a Schedule III non-narcotic that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has only approved for use as a general anesthetic. Doctors sometimes prescribe it for "off-label" purposes, such as depression.

The term general anesthesia refers to a sleep-like state, whereas dissociativeness refers to the sensation of being disconnected.

Like others, such as LSD, PCP, or angel dust, the drug can cause hallucinations. Hallucinations are perceptual distortions of sounds and sights.

The drug also has the potential to sedate, incapacitate, and cause short-term memory loss, and as a result, some people use it as a date-rape drug.

It is claimed that Ketamine can help with depression, however, there is limited research on the use of Ketamine for this illness. Thus one should weigh the dangers before prescribing it.

Effects and Risks

Drowsiness, double vision, disorientation, dizziness, and a sensation of unease are some of the effects of Ketamine at prescribed levels.

However, this drug can cause a wide range of additional symptoms that involve many other sections of the body but are less prevalent.

This drug is not recommended for people who have high blood pressure. It can result in an aneurysm, uncontrolled high blood pressure, or heart attack in such patients. The medicine is also not recommended for people who have schizophrenia, are pregnant, or are breastfeeding.

No recreational use of the drug is risk-free, as it can lead to addiction and adverse health consequences, including death.

