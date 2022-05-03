"Hoping you're resting easy Simba" - NFL fans remember Dwayne Haskins on what would've been QBs 25 birthday 

Three and a half weeks ago, Dwayne Haskins tragically died at the young age of 24. The former Washington Commanders draft pick was hit by a truck while crossing a highway in South Florida while conducting workouts with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.

Tuesday marks what would've been Haskins' 25th birthday. Tributes from NFL fans have poured into social media as we remember the life of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.

One Commanders fan tweeted that they hope "Simba" is resting easily on what would've been his 25th birthday. The nickname Simba was given to him by his mother, who noticed his afro as a child, reminding her of a lion's mane.

One NFL fan sent out their prayers to Haskins' family, who will be having a tough day Tuesday.

M ✡️ @SoulofSowell Dwayne Haskins would have turned 25 today. Praying for his family today. Dwayne Haskins would have turned 25 today. Praying for his family today.

An Ohio State fan also sent their prayers to the quarterback's family. She also hoped his loved ones would feel his presence today and every day that follows.

Melissa 🅾️ @MelBear26 Happy Birthday in heaven to @dh_simba7 today! My thoughts & prayers are with your family & friends as they mark today. May they feel your presence around them today & always. Happy Birthday in heaven to @dh_simba7 today! My thoughts & prayers are with your family & friends as they mark today. May they feel your presence around them today & always.

One NFL fan who had a close relationship with Dwayne Haskins tagged the quarterback with a heartfelt message, thanking him for all he did.

Eron Hodges



#RememberingNumber7 Happy Birthday @dh_simba7 love ya and appreciate everything you and your family have done and will continue to do in my life!! Happy Birthday @dh_simba7 love ya and appreciate everything you and your family have done and will continue to do in my life!! #RememberingNumber7 https://t.co/V8AIFsajfs

In addition to fans mourning Dwayne Haskins on Tuesday, the Commanders' Twitter account posted their own tribute tweet. They told their former first-round pick to rest easy on what would've been his birthday.

Washington Commanders



Rest easy, Dwayne Today would have been his 25th birthdayRest easy, Dwayne Today would have been his 25th birthdayRest easy, Dwayne 🙏 https://t.co/M4aVVAhvgz

Emmy Award-winning reporter Scott Abraham tweeted a message from Haskins' father. Haskins' father is asking everyone to join in on a moment of silence Tuesday while announcing the establishment of a scholarship fund in his memory.

Scott Abraham



Today would have been Dwayne’s 25th birthday.



They are asking everyone to join them in a moment of silence at 8pm tonight.



The family also announced they are establishing a scholarship fund in honor of Dwayne.



Information This was sent to me by Dwayne Haskins’ father.Today would have been Dwayne’s 25th birthday.They are asking everyone to join them in a moment of silence at 8pm tonight.The family also announced they are establishing a scholarship fund in honor of Dwayne.Information This was sent to me by Dwayne Haskins’ father.Today would have been Dwayne’s 25th birthday.They are asking everyone to join them in a moment of silence at 8pm tonight.The family also announced they are establishing a scholarship fund in honor of Dwayne.Information ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/vf5UUGeYwU

Another Ohio State fan tweeted, saying it still doesn't feel real that Haskins is no longer with us.

RustyRages 🅾️ @RustyRages Awwww today is/was Dwayne Haskins Birthday… He would have turned 25 years young/old today. Him being gone still doesn’t feel real #RIPSimba7 Awwww today is/was Dwayne Haskins Birthday… He would have turned 25 years young/old today. Him being gone still doesn’t feel real #RIPSimba7

Another NFL fan thanked Haskins for being their inspiration to play the quarterback position.

Austin Callahan (12-3) @Austin75814617 Happy Birthday Dwayne Haskins we love and miss you very much I loved watching you you at OH I grew up to play qb because of you 🥹 Happy Birthday Dwayne Haskins we love and miss you very much I loved watching you you at OH I grew up to play qb because of you 🥹😢💔💔🙏

One football fan posted a picture of Dwayne Haskins holding a baby in their tribute tweet.

alex 💙💛 @highlghtheaven RIP Dwayne Haskins would have been 25 todayRIP Dwayne Haskins would have been 25 today 😞 RIP https://t.co/8g2NituGr9

An emotional tribute was sent by a Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals fan. They wrote an excellent reminder to be happy Haskins got to live and experience life while rightfully mourning the death of a young man with endless potential.

Kaden Tucker @KadenTucker7 🪅🪅 Don't be sad he is gone, be happy he was here. Prayers to Haskins' family Happy birthday to the late Dwayne Haskins. Such a good kid, good man, good human. Taken from us WAY too soon. I know you are playing for god's team now, Dwayne. LL#7.🪅🪅 Don't be sad he is gone, be happy he was here. Prayers to Haskins' family Happy birthday to the late Dwayne Haskins. Such a good kid, good man, good human. Taken from us WAY too soon. I know you are playing for god's team now, Dwayne. LL#7.7⃣7⃣🙏🙏🏈🏈❤️❤️❤️❤️🎂🎂🎈🎈🎉🎉🎊🎊🪅🪅 Don't be sad he is gone, be happy he was here. Prayers to Haskins' family https://t.co/zbEAdcEO7i

Dwayne Haskins' death still doesn't feel real almost one month later

Candlelight Vigil Held for Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Haskins' death was sudden and completely unexpected. It was a freak accident that nobody could've anticipated.

What makes Haskins' death more heartwrenching to process is knowing how beloved a person he was.

Haskins' NFL career never quite got off the ground how he anticipated when he left Ohio State a year earlier than some suggested him to. But that never stopped him from being a shining light of positivity on his teammates and family.

Our condolences at Sportskeeda go out to Haskins' family. May you rest in peace, Simba.

Edited by Nick Goodling