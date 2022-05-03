"Hoping you're resting easy Simba" - NFL fans remember Dwayne Haskins on what would've been QBs 25 birthday 

Three and a half weeks ago, Dwayne Haskins tragically died at the young age of 24. The former Washington Commanders draft pick was hit by a truck while crossing a highway in South Florida while conducting workouts with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates.
Tuesday marks what would've been Haskins' 25th birthday. Tributes from NFL fans have poured into social media as we remember the life of a young man who had his whole life ahead of him.
One Commanders fan tweeted that they hope "Simba" is resting easily on what would've been his 25th birthday. The nickname Simba was given to him by his mother, who noticed his afro as a child, reminding her of a lion's mane.
One NFL fan sent out their prayers to Haskins' family, who will be having a tough day Tuesday.
An Ohio State fan also sent their prayers to the quarterback's family. She also hoped his loved ones would feel his presence today and every day that follows.
One NFL fan who had a close relationship with Dwayne Haskins tagged the quarterback with a heartfelt message, thanking him for all he did.
In addition to fans mourning Dwayne Haskins on Tuesday, the Commanders' Twitter account posted their own tribute tweet. They told their former first-round pick to rest easy on what would've been his birthday.
Emmy Award-winning reporter Scott Abraham tweeted a message from Haskins' father. Haskins' father is asking everyone to join in on a moment of silence Tuesday while announcing the establishment of a scholarship fund in his memory.
Another Ohio State fan tweeted, saying it still doesn't feel real that Haskins is no longer with us.
Another NFL fan thanked Haskins for being their inspiration to play the quarterback position.
One football fan posted a picture of Dwayne Haskins holding a baby in their tribute tweet.
An emotional tribute was sent by a Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals fan. They wrote an excellent reminder to be happy Haskins got to live and experience life while rightfully mourning the death of a young man with endless potential.
Dwayne Haskins' death still doesn't feel real almost one month later
Haskins' death was sudden and completely unexpected. It was a freak accident that nobody could've anticipated.
What makes Haskins' death more heartwrenching to process is knowing how beloved a person he was.
Haskins' NFL career never quite got off the ground how he anticipated when he left Ohio State a year earlier than some suggested him to. But that never stopped him from being a shining light of positivity on his teammates and family.
Our condolences at Sportskeeda go out to Haskins' family. May you rest in peace, Simba.