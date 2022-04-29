×
"Still doesn't feel real" - NFL fans have a moment's silence for Dwayne Haskins at 2022 NFL Draft

A moment of silence was observed for the quarterback who tragically lost his life
Adam Schultz
Modified Apr 29, 2022 06:22 AM IST
NFL fans held a moment's silence for Dwayne Haskins, who recently passed away. Thousands of fans did not utter a single sound for the former Washington and Steelers quarterback.

As expected, many fans flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the moment of silence. A fan named Jessi Davin posted and wrote:

"@NFL Buckeye nation loves you, Simba. It still doesn't feel real."
Another NFL fan posted that Haskins was a wonderful man.

@NFL What a wonderful man he was. Celebrate and honor..respect

Another NFL fan posted and wrote that the quarterback would be missed.

@NFL you are missed Dwayne 🥺❤️

One Twitter user posted that the moment's silence was classy and wrote R.I.P Dwayne.

@NFL Classy .. R.I.P. Dwayne

A Twitter user named Bedroom Dweller posted and wrote OSU legend, Long Live Simba (Haskins' nickname)

@NFL @MLFOOTBALL2 OSU legend, long live Simba

A user named Jeremy posted RIP Simba with a GIF of the quarterback in Washington uniform.

@NFL RIP SIMBA https://t.co/xReBjCjqz7

A fan named Logan replied to the post and wrote that he met the quarterback a week before the accident and said that it was so sad.

@NFL Got to meet him about a week before the accident. So sad https://t.co/s0NgIIrVrb

One NFL fan named Tae posted and said Rest In Paradise Simba with a bird emoji.

@NFL Rest In Paradise Simba🕊

Another user posted that the quarterback was the best quarterback in Washington Football Team's history.

@NFL The best QB in Washington Football Team’s history.

One Twitter user posted and wrote:

"Rip to the legend, fly high Haskins."
@NFL Rip to the legend🙏 fly high Haskins🕊🕊

Haskins taken far too soon

Candlelight Vigil Held for the 24-year-old.
The 24-year-old was tragically killed while trying to cross a Florida freeway and was hit by a dump truck. The former Washington quarterback was spotted with Steelers running back Najee Harris the day before the incident as the roster was doing some workouts before the preseason began.

youtube-cover

After being drafted by Washington, the former Ohio State quarterback never reached the lofty heights set for him. But in truth, he did not get a decent run at a starting job at Washington and was released by the organization.

He was then picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers and was a third-string backup to Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph last season. It is a horrible time for the quarterback's family and friends as his life was tragically cut too short.

हिन्दी