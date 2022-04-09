What happened to Dwayne Haskins? Steelers QB's cause of death revealed

Tragedy unexpectedly struck Saturday with the news of Dwayne Haskins' sudden death. He was 24.

Haskins was reportedly in Southern Florida along with a few Pittsburgh Steelers teammates preparing for the upcoming NFL season.

How did Dwayne Haskins die?

The former first-round pick of the Washington Commanders passed away Saturday after being hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter was the one to break the news.

"Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic…."

Haskins was just 24 years old at the time of his passing. Haskins spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and signed a one-year restricted free agent tender with the team three weeks ago.

The 24-year-old was a highly-touted draft prospect out of Ohio State University in the 2019 NFL draft. His 2018 season at Ohio State was nothing short of sensational as he threw for an incredible 50 touchdowns compared to just eight interceptions.

He failed to catch on with the Commanders, going 3-10 in his two years with the team. He was brought to the Steelers ahead of last season to be the team's third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph.

Tributes began flooding in immediately for the quarterback from NFL fans and Ohio State fans. No matter your rooting interest, it's heartbreaking to see a life taken so early.

Evan Speyer @ELSpeyer Dwayne Haskins revolutionized the way the position was played at Ohio State. Without him, Justin Fields and CJ Stroud might not have had happened. RIP to one of my favorite Buckeyes ever Dwayne Haskins revolutionized the way the position was played at Ohio State. Without him, Justin Fields and CJ Stroud might not have had happened. RIP to one of my favorite Buckeyes ever 💔

Sportskeeda's condolences go out to Dwayne Haskins' family during these challenging times.

