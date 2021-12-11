"I kinda freaked out and was super emotional" - Eugenie Bouchard on her scary experience during shoulder surgery

Former World No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard recently opened up about her experience undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this year. The Canadian admitted that she was "so scared" before the procedure since she had never been put under general anesthesia before.

Bouchard underwent shoulder surgery in June after tearing her subscapularis during her first-round match at the Guadalajara Open.

In a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, she shed some light on the procedure. When asked by a fan if she was completely knocked out or just made numb before the surgery, Bouchard responded that she was fully unconscious.

The 27-year-old also admitted she was "freaked out" after the surgery and became quite emotional.

“Full Anaesthesia. I was so scared beforehand cuz I've never been under. But everything went perfectly. However, when I came to after the procedure I kinda freaked out and was super emotional lol," said Bouchard.

Eugenie Bouchard during a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram

Bouchard also disclosed that her mother took videos of her while she was unconscious, and promised that she would release a few of them in the future.

"My mom took videos. I'll have to show y'all one day. It's too funny," added the former Wimbledon runner-up.

How did Eugenie Bouchard fare in the 2021 season?

Eugenie Bouchard's 2021 season started rather poorly. The Canadian didn't receive direct entry into the main draw at the Australian Open and was forced to play qualifying, where she was beaten by Yue Yuan in the second round.

Eugenie Bouchard at the French Open 2020

However, she turned her fortunes around at the Lyon Open, where she made it to the doubles final alongside Olga Danilovic. She carried that momentum into the Guadalajara Open, where she made it all the way to the final before losing to Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Bouchard last played at the Monterrey Open, where she suffered a first-round exit. She then underwent shoulder surgery and didn't feature for the rest of the season.

Currently ranked 250 in the world, Bouchard will be hoping to make a strong return to the tour next year.

