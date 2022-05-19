Watch: Travis Scott makes Logan Paul drink at E11EVEN Miami

Logan Paul recently attended the Travis Scott event at E11EVEN Miami. The 'Highest in the Room' singer was performing live for the first time since the tragic Astroworld incident. Paul and his entire entourage were at the event to watch Scott perform.

In the middle of his performance, 'LaFlame' saw Logan Paul drinking a cocktail. He gestured at Paul to put it down and drink Tequila.

'The Maverick' eventually agreed, so he put his cocktail down and drank tequila straight out of the bottle. After Paul drank, Travis Scott went on the mic and said:

"We just making sure he's certified, that's it."

Scott was accompanied by Migos rapper Quavo, who shook his head in agreement. Paul and his friends were originally in Miami to watch the F1 Miami Grand Prix. They had their own private area, and got to drive around the track in a golf cart. Fans were thrilled to see 'The Maverick' interact with arguably one of the most well-known rappers of this generation.

Logan Paul is currently focused on his own business venture, the '99 Originals' project. He launched the very first piece of the project earlier this month and has been releasing a new piece every 24 hours, after the auction for the previous piece closes.

Logan Paul reveals how he got an alligator to bite a crocs shoe

Logan Paul spoke about one of his most challenging '99 Originals' pieces yet. 'The Maverick' releases a video detailing the behind the scenes and inspiration to each of his pieces. He spoke about how challenging it was to work with an Albino Alligator:

"There are only about two hundred albino alligators in the world and we had one and put a croc in it's mouth. That's why the photo's called the Cannibal. Do you get it? Trying to get a crocodile to hold a croc in it's mouth was not easy, this thing was not cooperating at first and you only have a time limit with these things because animals in general, working with animals is hard. And I took so many photos this day, I probably took a hundred plus photos of this crocodile."

The piece did not sell very well compared to the rest of his Originals pieces thus far.

