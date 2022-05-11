Logan Paul's first 99 Originals piece sold at auction with proceeds donated to Ukraine war relief

Logan Paul's first piece from his project '99 Originals' has been sold at the auction. The piece was up for auction for almost an entire day, and at the end of the auction, the piece was sold for a whopping $60,000. The photo captured the moment the famed digital artist Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, stood in front of his piece at Christie's Auction center in New York.

Beeple's piece went on to sell for close to $30 million dollars and the Polaroid photo that 'The Maverick' took became history. The 99 Originals page posted on Twitter to commemorate the sale of the first '99 Originals' piece:

"Original #1 officially sells for 25 Eth ($60k USD) and we have our first member of the @OriginalsDAO $60k will be donated to Ukraine War relief efforts!! What an amazing launch!"

The war in Ukraine is still raging on. Russia has not stopped its advances into Ukrainian territory. Thousands of innocent civilians and military personnel continue to lose their lives daily. Hence, Paul decided to donate the proceeds from the auction to the Ukraine War relief effort. He hopes to bring more eyes to their situation and help organizations out financially.

Logan Paul is giving away $233 dollars every time a '99 Originals' piece is out for auction

'The Maverick' is giving away 0.1 ETH everytime a '99 Originals' piece is out for auction. Logan Paul's '99 Originals' piece released yesterday with #1, followed by the release of #42 on May 10th.

Every time a piece is put up for auction, Paul will put up a riddle on his discord server. The first person to solve the riddle will get 0.1 ETH, which is roughly around $233. He announced the giveaway on Twitter:

"Every day in the Originals discord, I’ll be posting a riddle that’s loosely related to the photo up for auction. Whoever solves it first, I’ll send 0.1 Eth :) Come join our discord"

With the first piece selling well during a slump in the NFT market, it will be interesting to see how Paul's pieces do in the coming days.

