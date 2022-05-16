Watch: Logan Paul talks about how he got an Alligator to bite Crocs for his latest 99 Originals piece

Logan Paul recently discussed the struggles of working with an aligator while trying to capture his latest 99 Originals piece, #92 Cannibal.

'Maverick' released the very first piece of his latest art project earlier this month. As is routine, Paul uploaded a picture of his latest piece to be put up for auction and then released a short video explaining the process, inspiration and ideas behind the photo.

In the latest video, Paul discussed his experience of working with an alligator.

"There are only about two hundred albino alligators in the world and we had one and put a croc in it's mouth. That's why the photo's called the Cannibal. Do you get it? Trying to get a crocodile to hold a croc in it's mouth was not easy, this thing was not cooperating at first and you only have a time limit with these things because animals in general, working with animals is hard. And I took so many photos this day, I probably took a hundred plus photos of this crocodile."

The piece is currently on sale and the auction is open 24 hours after the release of the piece. The perks this time are that the owner will receive the NFT as well as the 1/1 original polaroid of the picture.

Logan Paul discusses Canelo Alvarez's loss to Dmitry Bivol and how it will affect his legacy

Logan Paul was attending the Grand Opening of the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City when a reporter from TMZ interviewed him. He was asked to give his take on the recent fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. Paul replied:

"That whole situation is sad. Oh, man! No, he's not washed. He's [Canelo Alvarez]. He's not washed. He's one of the best boxers ever. But it does just suck. What a stain on a legacy. It's just a stain. But it's there."

Canelo Alvarez fought Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, looking to get his hands on the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship. This was Alvarez's second fight at light heavyweight and he had plans of unifying the division. However, Bivol put an end to his plans at the T-Mobile Arena with a masterful performance.

Bivol dominated the Mexican for the majority of the fight and Alvarez did not seem to have an answer to his defense or counters.

