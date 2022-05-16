"What a stain on a legacy" - Logan Paul answers if Canelo Alvarez is "washed" after Dmitry Bivol loss 

Logan Paul recently offered his take on the name that Canelo Alvarez has built for himself over the course of his lengthy career in boxing and how his latest loss at the hands of Dmitry Bivol affects the legacy that he will leave behind.

Canelo Alvarez locked horns with Dmitry Bivol at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 7, Saturday. The reigning WBA light heavyweight champion managed to retain his title by outperforming Alvarez over the course of the fight by way of a unanimous decision.

The loss marked just the second setback of his career. Alvarez was previously bested by Floyd Mayweather way back in September 2013 by way of majority decision.

While in conversation with TMZ Sports, 'The Maverick' admitted that although Alvarez had recently suffered a major setback in his career, he is far from being a washed boxer.

Paul argued that Alvarez is still one of the greatest boxers the sport has ever seen. However, he admitted that his legacy had been marred with a stain, one that will likely remain on his record forever.

"That whole situation is sad. Oh, man! No, he's not washed. He's [Canelo Alvarez]. He's not washed. He's one of the best boxers ever. But it does just suck. What a stain on a legacy. It's just a stain. But it's there."

Check out Logan Paul's take on Canelo Alvarez's most recent setback right below:

Logan Paul's latest 99 Originals piece sells for $63k

Logan Paul recently closed out the auction for his sixth piece from his 99 Originals project. The piece titled 'The Last Blockbuster' captures the the final functioning store of the popular video entertainment and film store in the world.

At the end of the auction, the piece numbered 85 managed to accrue a whopping 30.5 ETH which amounts to about $63.6k.

"Another piece of history. Original #85 “The Last Blockbuster” closes auction at 30.5 Eth ($63.6k USD) We feel the momentum…"

We feel the momentum… Another piece of history.Original #85 “The Last Blockbuster” closes auction at 30.5 Eth ($63.6k USD)We feel the momentum… Another piece of history.Original #85 “The Last Blockbuster” closes auction at 30.5 Eth ($63.6k USD) 👀We feel the momentum… https://t.co/flsRxyLZw1

The YouTuber-turned-boxer had to chart a course to Bend, Oregon, where he ran into a child who posed in front of the store for Paul to capture the moment. Per Logan Paul, these stores are a source of great nostalgia for those who consumed content before the digital era.

