Watch: Logan Paul visits the last Blockbuster store in the world for his latest 99 Originals piece

Logan Paul visited the last Blockbuster store in the world in Bend, Oregon. His most recent art project, 99 Originals has seen him travel to various different places in the United States and around the world as well.

From New York to Iceland, and now to Bend, Oregon. 'The Maverick' visited the store a while back and has revealed the story of what inspired his latest release in the 99 Originals project:

"Everyone remembers so vividly from my generation, going to their local Blockbuster. They had popcorn that you could grab, you had to rewind the tapes before you return them. Just an incredibly nostalgic place for kids in my generation. This was the last one in the world and there's a chance that my kids aren't gonna know what a Blockbuster is."

Logan Paul visited the last Blockbuster in the world to create a moment for his project. He met a kid there and requested he stand in front of the store. Paul took a picture and Original '#85 The Last Blockbuster' was created. The piece is currently on sale for auction.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul we visited the last Blockbuster on the planet we visited the last Blockbuster on the planet https://t.co/crV0C2D4kB

Logan Paul is giving away 1% royalty in the primary sales of the entire 99 Originals collection

'The Maverick' came out with a shocking announcement for the owner of one of his Originals. Logan Paul released '#41 The April Fool' on May 12th, and it went on sale for 24 hours. The photo was taken at a lagoon in Iceland and Paul believes it is one of his most liked photos from the entire project. He then released a video announcing a major perk the owner of that Original would earn:

"Today's Original is very special, it's one of my favorites, number 41 'The April Fool'. But also has one of the most significant utilities we have released thus far. So when I post these, read the perks, the perk for this one, is the owner's gonna get a one percent royalty stake in the entire 99 Originals collection. That's a big deal."

The owner of the piece will get a 1% royalty from the sale of all 99 pieces. This will come out to be a very significant number, since all of the pieces are selling for upwards of $30k thus far.

The buyer of Original #41 will receive a 1% royalty in the primary sales of the entire 99 Originals collection



originals.com Very special perk today…The buyer of Original #41 will receive a 1% royalty in the primary sales of the entire 99 Originals collection Very special perk today…The buyer of Original #41 will receive a 1% royalty in the primary sales of the entire 99 Originals collectionoriginals.com https://t.co/In13gpybod

