Better Nate Than Ever takeaway: A musical fiesta with its heart in the right place

Better Nate Than Ever is a Disney+ musical endeavor that has the potential to sweep the audience off of their feet and take them on a highly thrilling musical adventure into the magnificent world of Broadway.

The movie took inspiration from a 2013 novel of the same name written by Tim Federle, who has also served as the writer and director of the musical comedy-drama.

The promising cast list for the movie, Better Nate Than Ever, includes Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks, Joshua Bassett, Lisa Kudrow, Norbert Leo Butz, Michelle Federer, Finn Egan-Liang, Krystina Alabado, Brooks Ashmanskas, and several others.

Revolving around a young boy of 13, who is chasing his dream destination, Broadway, the movie is quite touching and inspiring, with its heart in the right place.

A major takeaway of Better Nate Than Ever

Thoughtfully crafted inspiring story

Since its premiere, the movie has received a lot of praise for its incredible visual effects, alluring music, and outstanding acting from its lead cast. But what makes this musical dramedy even more appealing and captivating are its emotional aspects.

The transition of Nate Foster from lacking serious self-belief and confidence to chasing his dream to believing in himself and giving his all to achieve his truest dream has been captured beautifully throughout the movie.

The movie, Better Nate Than Ever, is the perfect combination of visual grandeur and a humble and soulful storyline. The story is thoughtfully crafted to inspire those who dream big and have an immense desire to fulfill them.

Encouraging artistic freedom

When it comes to sentiments, the movie's heart is truly in the right place. It is LGBT-positive in the sense of representation, which makes it even more praiseworthy. The musical comedy-drama movie also functions as a heartfelt love letter to musical expression and artistic freedom.

The musical comedy drama also takes on several elements and tonal cues from Billy Elliot and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, which is quite hard to unsee. The movie guides the beautifully written narrative without turning it into a reductive rehash.

Its lavishing dose of candidness makes banalities about finally finding one's guiding light that was within them the whole time and being completely true to oneself go in a steady manner, providing young people with hope to fight for their place in the world.

Thus, the movie, Better Nate Than Ever, celebrates the value of dreams, hope, and finding one's truest self in the most pleasantly inspiring way possible, and without a shred of doubt, viewers will be on an emotional rollercoaster ride throughout the entire movie.

Don't forget to catch Better Nate Than Ever, released on April 1, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform, Disney+.

Edited by Sabika