Better Nate Than Ever ending explained: Will Nate finally land up at his dream destination?

Better Nate Than Ever is a highly entertaining and visually engaging musical comedy-drama movie that made its arrival this April 1, 2022, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Disney+. Tim Federle has served as the writer and director of the musical. It was gleaned from Federle's novel of the same name, published in 2013.

The coming-of-age movie, centered around musical theater and Broadway, chronicles the story of the titular Nate Foster, portrayed by Rueby Wood, and is sure to take the audience on an inspiring, colorful, emotionally-driven musical journey.

The movie also features promising actors, including Joshua Bassett, Lisa Kudrow, and Norbert Leo Butz.

The ending of Better Nate Than Ever explained

Let's take a closer look and unfold how this music journey ends.

Was Nate able to make it to his audition?

In the latter part of the movie, Better Nate Than Ever, Libby and Anthony arrive in New York, where Heidi finds out that Nate has lied to him all along. The truth is, Nate's mother never approved of this trip.

A heartbroken Nate requests Anthony to let him take part in this one thing that is the audition, highlighting that he has always been ashamed and remorseful of him. Heidi, on the other hand, encourages Libby to become an agent too, showing the logistics around it and how she may be perfect for it.

Eventually, viewers witness Nate rushing to the final call-back while Anthony, Libby, and Heidi follow him from afar. Nate finally got to the audition, however, ignoring the judges, Nate decided to read aloud every single line by himself. He got called out by the director for this and all the other children started giggling from the wings.

How did the audition go?

Anthony and Libby eventually showed up and started watching from the audience's place, while Heidi had second thoughts regarding her audition and instead decided to go watch Nate's performance.

At the very beginning of the audition in Better Nate Than Ever, Nate struggled a bit. But when Anthony spoke up from the audience and admitted that Nate did not embarrass him in reality, he started to become confident.

This has always been the crux of his own internal turmoil for most parts of the movie. As soon as Nate heard Anthony supporting him from the crowd, it gave him immense confidence to sing beautifully and surpass every expectation. After the audition was over, the family headed back home again.

Will Nate's big dream come true?

After returning from New York, Nate got called into the principal’s office, where he found his parents waiting for him. He believed he was in trouble, however, it was good news. Turns out he was selected for the part of Stitch in the Broadway musical.

He was offered two matinees to sign up for on a weekly basis and even more if they further needed him. Libby started working as his agent and joined him in New York. His whole family was there to support him too. Thus, Nate's big dream finally came true.

