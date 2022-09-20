"I crossed the line": Adam Levine speaks out in official response to Sumner Stroh cheating scandal

Adam Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with Instagram model Sumner Stroh after the latter claimed that she was tricked into having an affair with the Maroon 5 singer.

Taking to Instagram on September 20, Levine finally spoke about the issue but denied having an affair with Stroh. In his social media post, Adam Levine wrote:

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

While he did not mention Sumner Stroh or her claims in his statement, Adam Levine noted that in "certain instances," their interactions were "inappropriate." He wrote:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Adam Levine's statement. (Image via Instagram/adamlevine)

For the unversed, the Moves like Jagger singer is expecting his third child with Behati Prinsloo. The two tied the knot in 2014 and have two daughters, Dusty Rose, 6 and Gio Grace, 4.

What were Sumner Stroh's claims about her alledged "affair" with Adam Levine?

Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok video on September 19 where she claimed to have had a year-long affair with Adam Levine after the Maroon 5 singer interacted with her on Instagram.

In the TikTok video, the 23-year-old model said:

“At the time I was young, I was naive... I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely very easily manipulated.”

She also shared screengrabs of her alleged conversations with Levine. On DMs, Levin reportedly asked Stroh for her permission to name his unborn child with Behati Prinsloo after her. Showing a screengrab of a message from June 1, Sumner Stroh said:

“After I stopped seeing him for a period of months, this is how he came back into my life... 'Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's a boy, I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.'”

Speaking further, she claimed that her reason for sharing the story with her followers on TikTok was that she did not want to be stereotyped later because of her profession. She mentioned that a few of her friends, whom she had sent screenshots of messages between Levine and her, attempted to sell the story to tabloids. The model claimed:

“I wanted to deal with this privately, I never wanted to come forward because obviously I know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model, so being tied to a story like this—I know the stereotypes.”

While Adam Levine has finally spoken out about the alleged affair, his wife Behati Prinsloo is yet to comment on the incident.

