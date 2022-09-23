GTA 5 source code was allegedly stolen during GTA 6 leak

Popular writer Tom Henderson recently shared his article on the GTA 6 leaks and mentioned the high possibility of GTA 5's source code being stolen as well.

This was one of the major speculations that many fans believed to be true. Along with the 90+ gameplay videos, screenshots, and images, the hacker also leaked the source code for GTA 6. But now Tom Henderson claims that his sources have revealed that it is "almost certain" that GTA 5's source code was also stolen.

The GTA 6 hacker may also have the source code for GTA 5

In the tweet embedded above, Tom Henderson shared an article of his that was published on the Insider-gaming website. In the article, he mentioned the following:

"In private conversations, several developers, modders, and even hackers have said that if the files are legitimate, they could pose a threat. With one person saying that there’s a “reasonable degree of certainty” that the claims are real."

This means that Rockstar Games themselves are well aware of Grand Theft Auto 5's source code being leaked, and they believe that this source code could potentially create problems.

However, another important element that Tom Henderson points out is that when Rockstar Games released their statement regarding the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, they explicitly mentioned that it would not disrupt any of their ongoing services or upcoming projects. So the Grand Theft Auto 5 source code hack probably won't affect Grand Theft Auto 5/Online in any significant way.

He further stated that Grand Theft Auto Forums staff claimed that, based on the IP address and posting behavior of the hacker, there may have been two people operating the account.

This has not been confirmed yet, but if true, the hackers may have more stolen data. Additionally, many fans believed that hacker group $Lapsus could have been behind this leak.

Tom Henderson warned fans to be aware of impersonators claiming to be the actual hackers. He then discussed the following concerns surrounding this leak:

"Source code leaking out on the internet or to private individuals has severe consequences for the game in question. Essentially, it’s like leaving your home’s door wide open and leaving for the week; anyone can practically do what they want with it."

Finally, he stated in the article that a recent push request on Github by user 100ksource contained previously unseen source code, implying that the source code was shared with other people as well.

Readers can rest assured that Rockstar Games is probably taking the matter very seriously and working hard behind the scenes to fix this problem as soon as possible.

