Romanian court rejects Andrew Tate's bail application citing "preventive arrest": Legal team to appeal the decision

Andrew Tate's bail plea has once again been rejected, per reports from Romania on Tuesday, March 14. The former kickboxer turned controversial internet personality has been in police detainment since December, and a successful bail application would have allowed him to go home on house arrest.

However, reports suggest that the Romanian court has outright rejected the application, citing "preventive arrest." Here is the full judgment as per reports:

"The court rejects the request to replace the measure of preventive arrest with the measure of judicial control on bail formulated by the defendant TEA as inadmissible in principle. With the right of appeal within 48 hours of communication."

Without bail, Andrew Tate will be held by the police till March 29 unless the court decides to increase the limit by another month or so as they have done previously.

"We are disappointed": Andrew Tate's legal team expresses disappointment after his bail application gets rejected by the Romanian courts

The decision to reject Andrew Tate's bail aligns with the Romanian court's recent policy of not letting him outside judicial custody. The Guardian reports that in January 2023, a court document that upheld the extension of his initial detention noted that the Tate brothers may try to "evade investigation, leave Romania and settle in countries that do not allow extradition."

The legal team has expressed disappointment in the decision, noting that they thought Tate would be able to return home today to his family:

"Unfortunately, the Romanian judicial system denied Andrew Tate's request for bail today. We are disappointed in this outcome as we had high hopes to see Andrew reunited with his family."

Rumors about his recent cancer diagnosis intensified the voices of his supporters calling on the authorities to free him. However, he debunked those rumors last week and bragged about having a lung capacity of 8L, something akin to an Olympic athlete.

The recent rejection of his bail application has also had quite some reactions from his supporters. Some have called out the US Government for not stepping in to intervene.

Notably, Andrew's lawyer Tina Glandian has recently spoken about why the US Embassy in Romania did not help her, insinuating that the internet personality's controversial past may be the reason for their unwillingness.

While Andrew's supporters have been clamoring for his release for a long time, their wish has not been granted. The Romanian authorities DIICOT still hold him and Tristan Tate in jail while their associates Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel are under house arrest.

Andrew Tate's brother Tristan will submit an application for his bail tomorrow. Andrew's lawyer is expected to appeal the decision to reject his own bail within the next two days.

