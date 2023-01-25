"Trying to break me": Andrew Tate sends newsletter to fans from prison, complains about cockroaches and bed bugs in email

Andrew Tate recently sent out his first email newsletter to fans since being arrested by the Romanian authorities last month on charges of human trafficking, detailing certain aspects of his life in prison.

The long newsletter titled 'My first email from Imprisonment' talks about his "unjust" imprisonment by the authorities and Tate's promise to keep sending his followers daily lesson plans. A YouTube video from one of his supporters shows almost all of the email, which begins with a description of his cell and seems like a huge downgrade from his palatial mansions.

Alleging that "they" are trying to break him by giving him a pest-ridden prison cell with no light, Andrew Tate wrote:

"I will send you my daily lessons from unjust imprisonment. They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light. Cockroaches, lice and bed bugs are my only friends at night."

"My guards know I am innocent": Andrew Tate wants fans to know prison will not break his resolve

Despite losing his recent appeal for bail and getting his prison sentence increased by one month, the self-proclaimed Top G has maintained that he is innocent from the very beginning. So it was no surprise that the controversial figure reiterated the same story in his newsletter.

The newsletter did seem a little inconsistent with the characterization of the prison guards. Initially, Andrew Tate claimed that the guards were "trying to pour hatred into my heart" when they transported him from prison to the court and vice versa.

"When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful. They try to pour hatred into my heart."

However, within two lines of this statement, he defended them by saying that the guards are just doing their jobs and have families to feed:

"My prison guards are just performing their job, they have families to feed."

What's more, later on, Tate claims that the guards know he is innocent and respect his resolve to never break. He stated:

"My guards know I am innocent. They know it is unjust. They see I will never break and respect my resolve."

It was a far cry from his initial statement of them trying to pour hatred into his heart. Nonetheless, the controversial personality took his usual tone of bravado and claimed that nothing could break his resolve and that he is thankful for all the support and respect:

"They are trying to break my Iron Mind with unjust imprisonment. My absolute respect for everyone around me is my act of absolute rebellion. They cannot break me."

On top of human trafficking charges, the Romanian authorities have also charged Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan with s*xual assault. Despite such criminal charges being brought forward, many of his followers have stuck with him.

Here's a full rundown of all the charges brought against Andrew Tate and why a plethora of his supercars and other properties in Romania have been seized by the police.

