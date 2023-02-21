When was Andrew Tate arrested? A complete timeline of the internet personality's jail time

Andrew Tate, a controversial influencer who promotes empowering messages about health and wealth, is also a self-described misogynist who advocates male supremacy and celebrates the concept of being a "sigma male." This concept celebrates the independent spirit of men who follow their own path in life and are driven by their individual interests rather than trying to please others.

On December 29 in Bucharest, Romania, the former kickboxer and his brother Tristan were arrested on charges of rape and human trafficking. Tate had allegedly employed as many as 75 women in his webcam business, and they have accused him of kidnapping and forcing them to perform sexual activities.

Several of his supporters argue that Tate is a positive influence on men and that the Romanian government is attempting to muzzle him for speaking the truth. So how did it all begin?

PHUONG.YANG🦀🥪 @PHUONGYANG10 This isn't OC. Andrew Tate getting arrested in human trafficking investigation today This isn't OC. Andrew Tate getting arrested in human trafficking investigation today https://t.co/xgLbbou6IZ

In December 2022, Andrew Tate and climate change activist Greta Thunberg got into a viral Twitter exchange. Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested after a series of tweets that were intended to be provocative ended with them facing allegations of human trafficking, rape, and the organization of a criminal gang.

They were initially detained for 24 hours, which was extended to 30 days. In January, a further 30 days were added to the detention period, allowing them to be held until February 27.

The Tate brothers appeared in court in Bucharest on January 10, 2023. Their appeal against the court's decision to extend their custody was denied. In a document detailing the judge's reasoning for the extension, it is stated that the prospect of them escaping investigations cannot be ignored and that they could leave Romania and settle in countries that do not permit extradition.

Furthermore, his property was invaded on January 12, and two days later, numerous luxury automobiles were seized from Tate's villa by Romanian authorities. Later the same month, the brothers were questioned at the Diicot headquarters in Bucharest. Diicot is a group that combats organized crime and terrorism.

Inside Edition @InsideEdition Romanian authorities have seized a fleet of luxury cars belonging to internet personality Andrew Tate. The vehicles were confiscated as part of a criminal inquiry into an alleged human trafficking case. Romanian authorities have seized a fleet of luxury cars belonging to internet personality Andrew Tate. The vehicles were confiscated as part of a criminal inquiry into an alleged human trafficking case. https://t.co/YJubT8GhS1

During his time in prison, Andrew Tate has kept his devoted fan base engaged via Twitter, where he continues to promote the theory that "The Matrix" is attempting to frame him. Tate highlighted in an email to his website's followers that his prison cell "has no light" and is infested with "cockroaches, lice, and bed bugs."

Andrew Tate threatens $300 million lawsuit over rape and human trafficking accusers

Prosecutors detained Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two Romanian citizens in December last year on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group. Tate has disputed the charges, a stance he maintains on Twitter while engaging with his fanbase.

Andrew Tate has threatened legal action against a woman who accused him of rape and human trafficking, according to reports from BBC News.

A US law firm submitted a cease-and-desist letter in December on behalf of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan against the woman accuser, who is a US citizen. The woman and her parents were threatened with a $300 million lawsuit if she did not withdraw her claims. A lawyer for the Tate brothers stated that they were pursuing legal defamation charges.

The letter read:

"In April 2022 you falsely stated to a third party that our Client human trafficked you, abused you and held you against your will. You have repeated false and defamatory statements to the police, the media, and another United States citizen about the Tate brothers."

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Andrew Tate threatens $300 Million lawsuit against rape and trafficking accuser. Andrew Tate threatens $300 Million lawsuit against rape and trafficking accuser. https://t.co/5RfNdZ3LMy

Poll : 0 votes