Greta Thunberg speaks up for the first time since Andrew Tate's arrest, addresses online trolling by influencer

Andrew Tate and Greta Thunberg went on a full-fledged Twitter war last year shortly before Tate's arrest in Romania. With Tate having spent more than a month in prison, Thunberg has now weighed in on the controversial kickboxer for the first time since his arrest.

Thunberg was asked why she was targeted by the self-proclaimed misogynist in the first place. According to the 20-year-old, personalities with twisted worldviews like Tate feel threatened by activists like her.

Instead of cowering down, Thunberg perceives Tate's unwanted attention as a sign of her success. The Swedish activist said during a recent appearance on 'The View':

"I don't know. You would think that those kinds of people could do better off, using their time in some other way. There are many many problems in the world that we need people dealing with. But they feel so threatened or they feel like their worldview is so threatened by people like me, climate activists and environmental activists speaking up, that they feel like they need to silence us and mock us, etc. But that I think, should be seen as a positive sign. Because that means we're actually having an impact. Otherwise, they wouldn't be spending their time trolling us online."

Catch Thunberg's comments on Andrew Tate below:

Greta Thunberg's savage reply to Andrew Tate that took the internet by storm

Andrew Tate directed an unprovoked taunt at Greta Thunberg days before he was arrested in Romania along with his brother Tristan. The former kickboxer asked for Thunberg's email so that he could send her the details of the large emissions produced by his fleet of 33 luxury cars.

Thunberg destroyed Tate with a savage reply that became one of the most-liked tweets of all time. The climate activist wrote:

"yes, please do enlighten me. email me at [email protected]"

However, Tate's ego did not let him end the feud there, and he went on to post another video dissing Thunberg. The 36-year-old said:

"I am not actually mad at Greta. So she does not realise that she is being programmed, she does not realise that she is a slave of the metrics; she thinks she is doing good."

Andrew Tate also displayed some pizza boxes in his video, which were rumored to have led to his arrest. However, DIICOT, the Romanian agency charged with his arrest, dismissed all such rumors.

