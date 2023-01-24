What did Andrew Tate say from prison? Influencer claims to be surrounded by roaches, bed bugs, and lice in newsletter

Notorious internet personality Andrew Tate, whose current inhabitation is in a Romanian jail, recently complained about his prison cell being dark, squalid, and infested with lice, cockroaches, and bed bugs.

On January 23, Tate posted a tweet telling his followers that the court had allowed him to receive mail. He shared his email id and told his fans they could send him their letters.

Tate himself also sent a message to his website's subscribers. The ex-kickboxer titled the mail, “My first email from imprisonment.” He wrote:

“They are trying to break me. Thrown inside a cell without light.”

He then continued to lament how insects like bed bugs, lice, and cockroaches are his only friends at night.

Andrew Tate was arrested on December 29, 2022, along with his brother Tristan Tate and two other women on charges of alleged s*x trafficking and coercing women into performing in adult content.

Andrew Tate claims to be a model prisoner despite his prison cell being plagued with insects

In his mail, the British-American business mogul claimed to be a model prisoner in spite of the abhorrent conditions of his prison cell. Tate said:

“When the guards bring me to and from the courtroom, I stay absolutely respectful.”

Andrew Tate even made references to the fact that the prison guards are also aware that he is innocent:

"My guards know I am innocent. They know it is unjust."

He claimed that the guards know he will never break, and they respect Tate's resolve. He added:

“They try to pour hatred into my heart. But Please and Thank You stick with me at all times. Such is the way of the Wudan."

Andrew Tate was arrested on December 29 from his house in Bucharest. (Image via Octav Ganea/Reuters)

In the newsletter, Tate also expressed his compassion for the prison guards, saying they are only doing their job because they, too, have families to feed. He addressed his subscribers and told them not to forget their manners even in times of hardship.

Tate continued by writing that the system is trying to break his "Iron Mind" with "unjust imprisonment". He said his respectful behavior towards everyone around him is his way of rebelling.

Andrew Tate, who has over 4.7 million people following him on Twitter, has had access to the platform even though he is in custody. However, it remains unclear whether the tweets are being made by the man himself or by someone on his behalf.

Tate was banned from other social media platforms after being reported for making hate speech and preaching misogynistic views.

Andrew Tate's detention extends for another month

A Romanian judge extended Tate's initial stay in custody to 30 days, against which Tate made an appeal. However, it was not approved by the court. In another recent court hearing, Tate's detention was extended for a second time, to another month.

On Thursday, prosecutors requested a 30-day extension for the detention period of Tate and the other suspects, so that all four of them remain in custody while the investigation continues. The request was granted by a judge on Friday.

The Tate brothers continue to deny the allegations and claim that they are innocent. Andrew Tate reportedly said that the prosecutors would never find evidence because the brothers are not guilty.

