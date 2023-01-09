Who is Layah Heilpern? YouTuber tweets in support of Andrew Tate amid hospitalization claims

The animosity toward Andrew Tate has grown since his arrest in Romania. Many people have expressed their displeasure with the social media personality. However, there are a few people who have and are continuing to vouch for the former professional kickboxer.

Among them is YouTuber Layah Heilpern, who has previously interviewed Tate on several occasions and appeared on podcasts in support of him. Romanian authorities recently reported that one of the arrested Tate brothers had been taken to the hospital following a round of routine checkups.

It was later revealed that it was Andrew, and the news shocked his fans. Layah Heilpern has been an active member on Twitter and used the opportunity to share some words in support of the controversial influencer. She hoped he would be released as soon as possible and that his current detention was planned.

Heilpern even threatened a group she called the "overlords." The tweet reads:

"I hope Tate is ok and makes it out of hospital and prison safely. If anything happens to him the entire world will know it was orchestrated, causing a level of uproar we’ve never seen before. Overlords better behave."

Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern I hope Tate is ok and makes it out of hospital and prison safely. If anything happens to him the entire world will know it was orchestrated, causing a level of uproar we’ve never seen before. Overlords better behave. I hope Tate is ok and makes it out of hospital and prison safely. If anything happens to him the entire world will know it was orchestrated, causing a level of uproar we’ve never seen before. Overlords better behave.

Layah Heilpern thinks Andrew Tate is innocent, creates a YouTube video regarding the same

Layah Heilpern is originally from Walkford, England, and is a UK-based entrepreneur, journalist, broadcaster, and YouTube influencer. She has a successful career as a cryptocurrency investor. Her online content revolves around sharing information and tips on personal investment and growth.

Heilpern's net worth is estimated to be around $7 million, and she has nearly 500k followers on YouTube and Twitter. Heilpern considers herself a "traditional" woman and a "freedom maximalist," sharing her right-leaning ideologies with her followers.

She is also the host of a podcast called The Layah Heilpern Show, which focuses on cryptocurrency, politics, and motivation. Her podcast has featured many influential faces, such as Andrew Tate, Rollo Tomassi, David Icke, and many more. With more than 70k followers on her YouTube channel, Heilpern has used the platform numerous times to stick up for her friends.

Heilpern has released several videos regarding Tate's character, acting as a character witness for him. She has stated that the controversial businessman has been nothing but courteous and gentlemanly to her and that the left is targeting him for his "toxic" masculinity.

Layah also mentioned that she does not think Andrew Tate is capable of the things he has been arrested for, despite there being several video confessions from the Top G himself. In her videos and tweets, she reminds people about the famous adage "innocent until proven guilty."

Andrew and his brother Tristan Tate are currently in a Romanian detention center on charges of human trafficking and suspicion of organized crimes. Andrew Tate was hospitalized a few days ago after a routine medical check-up and has since been returned to custody.

Poll : 0 votes