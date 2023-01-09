"They got him on 4K": Andrew Tate wiretap confessions go viral, takes internet by storm 

Disgraced and imprisoned influencer Andrew Tate has allegedly been caught admitting to the allegations recently brought against him. As the social media personality and his brother Tristan Tate spend time in Romanian detention, a wiretap of Andrew speaking about his illegal activities was reportedly released. Netizens have since been left shocked.

Tristan and Andrew Tate have been placed in a Bucharest “detention centre” on suspicion of human trafficking, attempting to form a crime group and committing r*pe.

Romanian news site Digi24 recently announced that Andrew Tate was tapped, admitting to the allegations brought against him. A transcript which has gone viral on social media started off with the influencer telling a victim that they could “probably guess” how much money he makes and that he has to “hide” his real profession. The victim went on to ask whether Andrew Tate was referring to his “web cam” business. Tate responded by saying:

“For a long time I did this with a team of girls working on video chat. The company was fake, but this is how I laundered my dirty money. Some of the girls who worked for me… I used them to do other things. To move money or illegal things, documents, etc. I will never do that with you.”

Crab Man @crabcrawler1 "Some of the girls who worked for me (...) I used them to do other things. To move money or illegal things, documents, etc. I will never do that with you." "Some of the girls who worked for me (...) I used them to do other things. To move money or illegal things, documents, etc. I will never do that with you." https://t.co/LfLR6Ujb0g

The transcript allegedly lies in the hands of prosecutors as the Tate brothers await their court hearing.

Netizens react to Andew Tate’s wiretap confessional

After the transcript was released on social media, netizens demanded that he spend time behind bars. Although many were stunned to see the self-proclaimed “Top G” admit to his crimes, some were not surprised that the internet figure was taking part in illegal activities. A few reactions to the recent transcript release read:

Keldrath 🚩🏴 @Keldrath @steinkobbe One of the most incompetent criminals imaginable. Just completely publicly open about all the details of his criminal activities. @steinkobbe One of the most incompetent criminals imaginable. Just completely publicly open about all the details of his criminal activities.

Ｃｒｙｓｔａｌ • Ｊｕａｎｉｔａ @Crystalita_x @MarioNawfal Once you cross a certain line you can believe that the rest of the lines get pretty blurry.. I think the moral compass was a little murky over here 🧟‍♀️ @MarioNawfal Once you cross a certain line you can believe that the rest of the lines get pretty blurry.. I think the moral compass was a little murky over here 🧟‍♀️

Shin Megami Tenser's Floating Disc @CuddlePotato

But being on tape saying "I performed illegal activities knowingly and with malice aforethought" is a delightful new level @steinkobbe He's also got numerous interviews and videos where he describes what he does and it fits the legal definition of human traffickingBut being on tape saying "I performed illegal activities knowingly and with malice aforethought" is a delightful new level @steinkobbe He's also got numerous interviews and videos where he describes what he does and it fits the legal definition of human traffickingBut being on tape saying "I performed illegal activities knowingly and with malice aforethought" is a delightful new level

Moche @mocheswap @MarioNawfal Looks like he’s going to prison for a long time @MarioNawfal Looks like he’s going to prison for a long time

It is important to note that the influencer was initially not being investigated for money laundering as per public knowledge. However, as several allegations against the 36-year-old come to light, it is possible that information about his other fraudulent activities also gets released.

Andrew Tate may possibly be hospitalized during Romanian detention

The social media personality’s official Twitter account tweeted a vague message that read- “The matrix has attacked me. But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea. Hard to Kill.”

The account also attached a Spy News link. In the same, the Romanian news outlet revealed that one of the Tate brothers ended up visiting the hospital.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea.



Hard to Kill.



spynews.ro/monden/showbiz… The Matrix has attacked me.But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea.Hard to Kill. The Matrix has attacked me.But they misunderstand, you cannot kill an idea.Hard to Kill.spynews.ro/monden/showbiz… https://t.co/NmO1VbjqCo

This happened after the brothers were being given their routine medical checks in jail.

Sources claimed that Andrew Tate was taken to the hospital after the formation of a node in his lung. For those who are unaware, a pulmonary nodule is a tumor in the lungs that is generally harmless, however it can become cancerous in serious conditions.

After requesting a biopsy to ensure that it is not a cancerous tumor, Andrew was reportedly taken to the hospital to get the nodule examined by a medical professional.

However, law enforcement has not confirmed the aforementioned news. The Tate brothers now await a court hearing.

Poll : 0 votes