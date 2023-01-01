“Requesting assistance from the Illuminati”: Andrew Tate hand gesture meaning explored as arrest video goes viral 

In the wake of Andrew Tate’s arrest, videos showing the social media personality with law enforcement officials resurfaced online. In one of the viral arrest clips, Tate was seen making his signature hand symbol, sparking renewed speculation and conspiracy theories.

The former kickboxer has often been seen clasping both his hands together while joining his index fingers and thumbs to form a triangle. He previously claimed that the symbol made him feel powerful and was a tribute to his father Emory Tate, who allegedly used to make a similar sign during his lifetime.

ei8htball @ei8htnon #AndrewTate twitter.com/i/web/status/1… gasp! first the mason hand signs, n now claimin the matrix is attackn him! #revealthetruth gasp! first the mason hand signs, n now claimin the matrix is attackn him! #revealthetruth #AndrewTate twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pi5V1Jf1Uu

In a viral video posted by Twitter user eig8tball, Andrew Tate can be seen making the hand gesture while being escorted by cops and allegedly saying “the Matrix has attacked me.” Similarly, Andrew’s brother Tristan was also seen making the same gesture with his hands during his arrest.

The clip and the image prompted a new wave of conspiracy on social media, prompting netizens to draw references between Tate’s symbol and the free mason hand sign. Some have also suggested that the internet personality was “requesting assistance from the Illuminati” through the sign during his arrest:

The conspiracy theories come after Tate’s Twitter account posted “The Matrix sent their agents” after being detained by authorities. The account also retweeted Matrix memes posted by Tesla CEO and Twitter boss Elon Musk.

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested in Romania on December 29 along with two other suspects on charges of alleged human trafficking and allegedly forming an organized criminal group. The brothers have denied the allegations but have been ordered to remain in custody for 30 days.

What does Andrew Tate’s hand gesture mean?

Andrew Tate’s hand gesture has long been subject to various conspiracy theories. In the wake of the latest speculations, a video of the social media personality saying that the sign makes him feel powerful also made the rounds online.

Tate said that he made the symbol after being influenced by his father, who often made the same sign with his hands during his lifetime:

“You can find a picture of my father and he’s sitting there with a hand symbol… he locks his fingers and he puts his thumb in hand. I do the same thing because I am my father’s son. I do it a lot for my Instagram pictures and the Instagram posts are a few examples of me doing it and my father doing it.”

He further added that he makes the symbol to complete “the circuit” for his “advanced brain” and urged other people to try the gesture:

“The reason I do it is because when your brain is as advanced as mine you have to complete the circuit. I am full of electricity, my blood is on fire and by completing the circuit… Gentlemen try it! Try the hand symbol, combine and complete the circuit of your body, make the electrons flow.”

Tate continued:

“I do it because it increases my power. It’s like a power up.”

Quantum Commando @QuantumCommando 🥶 Andrew Tate powerful hand symbol helped to release from jail Andrew Tate powerful hand symbol helped to release from jail 😳🥶 https://t.co/2fSlpuTunS

Andrew Tate’s explanation also had the same misogynistic undertones as his other controversial comments on women. While asking the children and gentlemen to try the hand gesture at home, he skipped mentioning women, saying “ladies do not matter.”

