"You will always be famous": Rebecca Black drives fans wild with savage roast of Andrew Tate's rap song 

Rebecca Black, the 25-year-old singer who was brutally trolled for her debut song 'Friday' back in 2011, took to Twitter on January 6, to mock Andrew Tate for his rap song 'Sugar Daddy'. Black wrote:

"I was 13 this man is 36."

Black's tweet was a quote tweet to a user @Nezzzooo's post, where they shared a short clip from Tate's music video and wrote that the influencer should have been arrested for releasing the song.

Fans went on a frenzy to praise the singer for her savage diss on Tate over his cringey rap song. Coincidentally, Black made the tweet on Friday. One Twitter personality @mattxiv, replied to Black's post and wrote:

"Happy friday Rebecca Black you will always be famous."

matt @mattxiv @MsRebeccaBlack happy friday rebecca black you will always be famous @MsRebeccaBlack happy friday rebecca black you will always be famous

When Rebecca Black launched 'Friday', it became an unforgettable song due to its love-hate relationship with the audience. Many complained that the autotune used in the song was unbearable. However, almost a decade later, now that the singer has evolved a lot, she is celebrated by her fans and Friday has now become nostalgia for them.

Rebecca Black implied that even though her music video 'Friday' appeared cringe to the audience, she was only 13 years old and was yet to explore and develop a refined style. Meanwhile, Andrew Tate, a 36-year-old grown man, released an outright detestable music video with its exhibition of convertible sports cars and the objectification of women.

Tate released the song in 2019, where he featured British singer Kristian Kiss. In the same year, Andrew and Kris collaborated on two more singles by the former - 'Suicide' and 'Part Time'.

Andrew Tate's Spotify moniker is Mr Plenty

It’s a shock to many people on the internet that the controversial influencer and now a convict of s** crimes had a music career. However, Rebecca Black’s recent tweet seems to have shed some light on Tate’s ‘musical’ personality as well.

But the reason why the man of the moment cannot be found on Spotify easily is because he is there on the platform with a different name, Mr Plenty. Here are a few songs attributed to his discography on Spotify.

He released a single in 2020 with the title 'Forgot Your Name', where he once again collaborated with Kris Kiss. In 2022, Tate worked on two more songs, 'Top G in a Bugatti' and 'Powerful Rich Men/ Drowning', in which he collaborated with Biggs Don and Lil RobinhoodBreezy respectively.

People have gathered under Rebecca Black's quote tweet where she dissed Andrew Tate and shared their reactions.

One person @HumayounAK referred to Black as the 'Friday queen' and wrote that she will always live in people's hearts.

Another user shared a meme where they depicted how Greta Thunberg and Rebecca Black both defeated Andrew Tate with their roasting of the man.

American voice actor Josh Keaton wrote:

"Hey don't drag Friday. I still sing it every week."

Ephy Carter @EphyCarter @MsRebeccaBlack @SondreLerche My bf has played “Friday” nearly every Friday for 10 years, sometimes before my feet even hit the floor in the morning. It started as a joke, now he feels like he’s has to see it thru by playing it every Friday until I die. @MsRebeccaBlack @SondreLerche My bf has played “Friday” nearly every Friday for 10 years, sometimes before my feet even hit the floor in the morning. It started as a joke, now he feels like he’s has to see it thru by playing it every Friday until I die.

Zach @pin_bit @MsRebeccaBlack He's trying so hard to have a Pitbull growl to his voice but he's just. This. @MsRebeccaBlack He's trying so hard to have a Pitbull growl to his voice but he's just. This.

Brazenscull | Reload Magazine @BrazenScull @MsRebeccaBlack Tate getting roasted by women who were more popular when they were half his age is seriously giving me life right now. @MsRebeccaBlack Tate getting roasted by women who were more popular when they were half his age is seriously giving me life right now.

Andrew Tate now remains in Romanian police custody, as he and three others, including his brother, were arrested on December 29 after being alleged with charges of human trafficking and making non-consensual pornographic content. The group has been sent to detention for 30 days while the investigation is in process.

Poll : 0 votes