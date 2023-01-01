On December 31, Canadian rapper Drake shared a video on Instagram in which he confirmed that he had a run-in with the Swedish police back in July. Drake’s team previously denied the rapper’s arrest when the rumors first emerged around July 13, 2022.

The rapper posted a series of photos and videos on his official Instagram account, documenting his adventures of 2022 in a wrap. In the second slide, he shared footage of himself being taken in by the Swedish police.

News spread across social media like wildfire when the Canadian hip-hop artist was visiting Europe in July, shocking many. Multiple reports suggested that the rapper was busted by the local police in Sweden for carrying marijuana while partying at a Swedish nightclub.

Drake's fans took to Twitter with the 'Free Drake' hashtag in July

When rumors regarding the rapper’s alleged arrest started doing the rounds on social media, several major American news outlets picked up the story.

They reported that Drake and a few others from his security team were caught doing marijuana inside a nightclub in Sweden’s capital of Stockholm. As per the reports, the rapper and his associates were taken into custody by the local police and allegedly spent a night in jail before they were bailed out.

However, these claims were denied by the rapper’s team when they told Philip Lewis, Huffington Post’s editor, that the artist was comfortably relaxing in his hotel. The artist also responded to the rumors by posting a few stories on his socials where he could be seen safe and sound.

He even used an image of footballer Mario Balotelli to ridicule those who believed the hoax about his alleged arrest.

Many users took to Twitter to troll the artist before his team confirmed that the artist was not arrested. However, his loyal supporters and fans started trending the hashtag 'Free Drak', claiming that the rapper could not be arrested.

A few days after the news of his alleged arrest, the rapper posted a photo on Instagram containing a letter from Sweden’s National Police Board’s Public Prosecutor’s Office. It was a printout of a document that addressed the speculation surrounding Drake’s encounter with the Swedish police.

The paper documented a few things, including the statement that the recipient of the letter had been detained by the authorities after being a suspect in a crime. The letter was titled 'Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained'.

The printout of the letter was uploaded by Drake on his Instagram account. (Image via Instagram/@champagnepapi)

The letter issued by the Swedish authorities explained the rights of the recipient under Swedish law. It stated that the suspect had a right to know what they were being detained for and their right to seek legal counsel. These rights are pretty similar to the Miranda rights which are offered to a person when they are detained in the United States.

However, the rapper himself confirmed the news on the last day of 2022 via Instagram. Although the face of the person who was being escorted by the Swedish police cannot be seen clearly in the video, the individual's hairstyle led many to assume it was Drake.

