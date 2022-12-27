Who is auntkaren0? TikToker gets "unlawfully detained" for recording patient's mistreatment, leaves netizens divided

TikTok user auntkaren0 is a well-known internet personality who uses her social media accounts to raise awareness about racism. The TikToker recently stirred up quite the reaction from netizens after she created multiple videos reporting that she was “unlawfully detained” by two male nurses for standing up for a pregnant patient in a hospital.

Sharing a video on her Twitter account, she said:

“Beaumont Health I was unlawfully detained by 2 security officers and a male nurse (Valon Zeqiri) for recording and speaking up for a pregnant black woman. The two male officers then attacked me and ripped my phone from my hands."

Auntkaren0 @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth I was unlawfully detained by 2 security officers and a male nurse (Valon Zeqiri) for recording and speaking up for a pregnant black woman. The two male officers then attacked me and ripped my phone from my hands (see thread) .@BeaumontHealth I was unlawfully detained by 2 security officers and a male nurse (Valon Zeqiri) for recording and speaking up for a pregnant black woman. The two male officers then attacked me and ripped my phone from my hands (see thread) https://t.co/o2ujfLGAt4

In the video shared by her, she is heard saying:

“Who said I can’t record? What are you doing? Why do I have the police here?”

Allegedly, the TikToker uploaded a number of videos of her helping a pregnant black woman at a hospital. Videos on social media also claim that auntkaren0 was arrested for the same, which has been caught on camera.

A user on Reddit shared a video of auntkaren0, who uploaded a live footage of the police allegedly arresting her. (Image via Reddit)

Netizens have mixed reactions to auntkaren0's hospital video, some urge her to take action against authorities

After auntkaren0 took to Twitter and other platforms to show how two security officials “attacked” her, netizens were left divided.

While many felt that she had done the right thing by helping fellow patients who were being mistreated, others were of the opinion that it was indeed unlawful to record such content inside the hospital premises.

Several netizens also stated that they want auntkaren01 to report the matter to higher authorities and sue the hospital staff and security personnel.

Fancy4Lyfe @frenchwood4lyfe @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth Contact your local news stations!! Share the footage!! Everyone involved should be immediately terminated. @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth Contact your local news stations!! Share the footage!! Everyone involved should be immediately terminated.

Lady 🖤 @nonsocialliving @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth Did they arrest those security guards for unlawful detaining you? I hope you pressed charges against them. @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth Did they arrest those security guards for unlawful detaining you? I hope you pressed charges against them.

Deb Foley 🏕☀️🐴 @Aresmom @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth I wonder what the Hospital board would say about this outrageous behavior by employees! It’s not gonna be very good publicity @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth I wonder what the Hospital board would say about this outrageous behavior by employees! It’s not gonna be very good publicity

Others also remembered how they suffered similar instances.

Fallen Angel Vivien @FallenAngelVivi @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth I took punches and all kinds of physical abuse for two security people in a hospital here in Brazil. I got out with a bleeding nose and a sore shoulder. By other reason but security people are abusers in subway here too. @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth I took punches and all kinds of physical abuse for two security people in a hospital here in Brazil. I got out with a bleeding nose and a sore shoulder. By other reason but security people are abusers in subway here too.

A few also called out the incident by citing the HIPAA, i.e. the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

Jonnymack @JMackxter @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge. @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) is a federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.

In response to the HIPAA claim, many retorted by saying that it applies only to doctors and nurses.

Several netizens also pointed out that not recording any video footage is a crucial policy in many hospitals.

BmoreLife @BmoreLife2 @frenchwood4lyfe @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth Nope Karen didnt follow hospital policies. Its not about hippa at all. EVERY hospital has a policy that recording is prohibited. Esp without the staffs consent. That EVERY Hospitals policy. There are signs ALL over. A woman was sitting with an iv that she recorded too. Shes wrong @frenchwood4lyfe @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth Nope Karen didnt follow hospital policies. Its not about hippa at all. EVERY hospital has a policy that recording is prohibited. Esp without the staffs consent. That EVERY Hospitals policy. There are signs ALL over. A woman was sitting with an iv that she recorded too. Shes wrong

At the same time, some also questioned if auntkaren0 had taken the approval from the other lady who was recorded. A user on Reddit said:

“How was she ‘protecting’ the other lady? Did that lady give consent to be recorded? And in my clinic it says no recorded devices. There are other patients there also. So I need more info.”

A few Reddit users point out the fact that the woman recorded the fellow patients without their approval. (Image via Reddit)

“The officers won’t let me open the door”: What auntkaren0 said in her videos

The follow-up videos posted by the Tiktoker claim that the two security officers attacked her. She said:

“There’s two officers guarding the door. They won’t let me walk out. I can ask.”

She then walked towards the door to open it, but the guards had shut it so tight that she wasn’t able to open it.

Auntkaren0 @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth This is when the two security officers attacked me @BeaumontHealth This is when the two security officers attacked me https://t.co/X2cYqo1Ub2

In a series of posts, she also shared a picture of a male nurse who stopped her IV before the altercation. She said:

“I wasn’t finished receiving my antibiotics IV when the male nurse Valon Zeqiri stopped my IV. Before the altercation, I had just spoken to the doctor who was on their way to write my pain medicine script. Instead of giving me both my meds, I was kicked out”

Auntkaren0 @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth I wasn’t finished receiving my antibiotics IV when the male nurse Valon Zeqiri stoped my IV. Before the altercation I had just spoke to the doctor who was on their way to write my pain medicine script. Instead of giving me both my meds I was kicked out @BeaumontHealth I wasn’t finished receiving my antibiotics IV when the male nurse Valon Zeqiri stoped my IV. Before the altercation I had just spoke to the doctor who was on their way to write my pain medicine script. Instead of giving me both my meds I was kicked out https://t.co/aUfffoYPLY

However, in her later tweets, she clarified that the police did not arrest her as she did not violate any HIPAA laws.

Auntkaren0 @Auntkaren01 @BeaumontHealth The police didn’t arrest me, and told me I didn’t do anything illegal. I also didn’t violate any HIPPA laws. I do not work for the hospital. HIPPA does not apply to me @BeaumontHealth The police didn’t arrest me, and told me I didn’t do anything illegal. I also didn’t violate any HIPPA laws. I do not work for the hospital. HIPPA does not apply to me

Auntkaren0 joined TikTok in May 2020, and she currently has over 1.7 million followers on the short video sharing application. She also boasts a follower count of over 63,000 on the other social media giant, Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes