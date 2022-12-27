Who is auntkaren0? TikToker gets "unlawfully detained" for recording patient's mistreatment, leaves netizens divided

TikTok user auntkaren0 is a well-known internet personality who uses her social media accounts to raise awareness about racism. The TikToker recently stirred up quite the reaction from netizens after she created multiple videos reporting that she was “unlawfully detained” by two male nurses for standing up for a pregnant patient in a hospital.
Sharing a video on her Twitter account, she said:
“Beaumont Health I was unlawfully detained by 2 security officers and a male nurse (Valon Zeqiri) for recording and speaking up for a pregnant black woman. The two male officers then attacked me and ripped my phone from my hands."
In the video shared by her, she is heard saying:
“Who said I can’t record? What are you doing? Why do I have the police here?”
Allegedly, the TikToker uploaded a number of videos of her helping a pregnant black woman at a hospital. Videos on social media also claim that auntkaren0 was arrested for the same, which has been caught on camera.
Netizens have mixed reactions to auntkaren0's hospital video, some urge her to take action against authorities
After auntkaren0 took to Twitter and other platforms to show how two security officials “attacked” her, netizens were left divided.
While many felt that she had done the right thing by helping fellow patients who were being mistreated, others were of the opinion that it was indeed unlawful to record such content inside the hospital premises.
Several netizens also stated that they want auntkaren01 to report the matter to higher authorities and sue the hospital staff and security personnel.
Others also remembered how they suffered similar instances.
A few also called out the incident by citing the HIPAA, i.e. the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.
In response to the HIPAA claim, many retorted by saying that it applies only to doctors and nurses.
Several netizens also pointed out that not recording any video footage is a crucial policy in many hospitals.
At the same time, some also questioned if auntkaren0 had taken the approval from the other lady who was recorded. A user on Reddit said:
“How was she ‘protecting’ the other lady? Did that lady give consent to be recorded? And in my clinic it says no recorded devices. There are other patients there also. So I need more info.”
“The officers won’t let me open the door”: What auntkaren0 said in her videos
The follow-up videos posted by the Tiktoker claim that the two security officers attacked her. She said:
“There’s two officers guarding the door. They won’t let me walk out. I can ask.”
She then walked towards the door to open it, but the guards had shut it so tight that she wasn’t able to open it.
In a series of posts, she also shared a picture of a male nurse who stopped her IV before the altercation. She said:
“I wasn’t finished receiving my antibiotics IV when the male nurse Valon Zeqiri stopped my IV. Before the altercation, I had just spoken to the doctor who was on their way to write my pain medicine script. Instead of giving me both my meds, I was kicked out”
However, in her later tweets, she clarified that the police did not arrest her as she did not violate any HIPAA laws.
Auntkaren0 joined TikTok in May 2020, and she currently has over 1.7 million followers on the short video sharing application. She also boasts a follower count of over 63,000 on the other social media giant, Instagram.